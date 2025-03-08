Home / India News / Vande Bharat Express gets all-women crew on International Women's Day

Vande Bharat Express gets all-women crew on International Women's Day

Central Railway stated that similar initiatives had already been implemented in goods train operations and would be expanded to other Vande Bharat Express routes as well

Vande Bharat, all women crew, international womens day, central railway
The All-Women Operated Vande Bharat Express on International Women's Day | Photo: X/@Central_Railway
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Central Railway operated the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22223) with an all-women crew for the first time.
 
The train, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai for Sainagar Shirdi, was manned entirely by women, from the loco pilot to train hostesses. 
The Central Railway marked the occasion by sharing the news on social media platform X, calling it a “proud and historic moment”. 
  “A heartwarming sight as the dedicated staff greet and exchange signal with each other & cheer in celebration! A true symbol of progress, dedication & breaking barriers by Indian Railways!” the post read. 
The initiative included women staff in key operational roles such as loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, ticket examiners, and on-board catering staff.   
 

Who were the women at the helm today?

 
Among the key personnel operating the train were:

Also Read

Women's Day 2025: Meet the 6 achievers who took over PM Modi's social media

Will deliver everything that we have promised: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

Why Women's Day matters: Leaders across sectors reflect on its significance

WHO emphasises on rights, equality, empowerment on Intl Women's Day

Vanakkam!: Chess Grandmaster Vaishali takes over PM Modi's social media

 
Loco pilot: Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman loco pilot
Assistant loco pilot: Sangeeta Kumari
Train manager: Shweta Ghone
Head ticket examiners: Anushka K P, M J Rajput
Senior ticket examiners: Sarika Ojha, Suvarna Pashte, Kavita Maral and Manisha Ram
On-board train hostesses: Monica, Rubina, Pooja, Namrata and Uma
 
Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway said that similar initiatives had already been implemented in goods train operations and would be expanded to other Vande Bharat Express routes as well.
 

Matunga station joins the celebration

 
Matunga railway station, which previously became the first all-women operated station in India, also saw its women staff actively participate in today’s historic event. The women on duty included:
 
Station manager: Sarika Sawant
Chief ticket inspector: Manali Patil
Points women: Chanda Kumari and Mangita Yadav
Head ticket collectors (Hd TC): Sannu Rai, Dipali Kadam and Mamta Toppo
Senior chief commercial ticket collector (Sr CCTC): Rekha Ammanoor
 

PM Modi hands X account to women achievers

 
Throughout the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the contributions of women across various fields on International Women’s Day. In a post on X, the Prime Minister announced that his social media accounts would be taken over by women achievers from diverse backgrounds, showcasing their accomplishments and inspiring future generations. 
“We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked towards empowering women, and this is reflected in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media platforms will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields,” PM Modi said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HP debt at Rs 1 trn, govt spending Centre's aid on giving salaries: BJP

K'taka budget model for country, boosts 'Brand Bengaluru': Dy CM Shivakumar

LIVE News: Rescue operation enters 15th day in Telangana's SLBC tunnel collapse

1,000 students from Nepal returned to campus amid NHRC probe: KIIT

India most likely undercounting heat-related deaths: Ex-WHO chief scientist

Topics :International Women's DayVande bharatCentral RailwayBS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story