Vande Bharat Express gets all-women crew on International Women's Day

To celebrate International Women’s Day, the Central Railway operated the Vande Bharat Express (Train No. 22223) with an all-women crew for the first time.

The train, which departed from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai for Sainagar Shirdi, was manned entirely by women, from the loco pilot to train hostesses.

The Central Railway marked the occasion by sharing the news on social media platform X, calling it a “proud and historic moment”.

“A heartwarming sight as the dedicated staff greet and exchange signal with each other & cheer in celebration! A true symbol of progress, dedication & breaking barriers by Indian Railways!” the post read.

The initiative included women staff in key operational roles such as loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, train manager, ticket examiners, and on-board catering staff.

Who were the women at the helm today?

Among the key personnel operating the train were:

Loco pilot: Surekha Yadav, Asia’s first woman loco pilot

Assistant loco pilot: Sangeeta Kumari

Train manager: Shweta Ghone

Head ticket examiners: Anushka K P, M J Rajput

Senior ticket examiners: Sarika Ojha, Suvarna Pashte, Kavita Maral and Manisha Ram

On-board train hostesses: Monica, Rubina, Pooja, Namrata and Uma

Speaking to ANI, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Central Railway said that similar initiatives had already been implemented in goods train operations and would be expanded to other Vande Bharat Express routes as well.

Matunga station joins the celebration

Matunga railway station, which previously became the first all-women operated station in India, also saw its women staff actively participate in today’s historic event. The women on duty included:

Station manager: Sarika Sawant

Chief ticket inspector: Manali Patil

Points women: Chanda Kumari and Mangita Yadav

Head ticket collectors (Hd TC): Sannu Rai, Dipali Kadam and Mamta Toppo

Senior chief commercial ticket collector (Sr CCTC): Rekha Ammanoor

PM Modi hands X account to women achievers

Throughout the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the contributions of women across various fields on International Women’s Day. In a post on X, the Prime Minister announced that his social media accounts would be taken over by women achievers from diverse backgrounds, showcasing their accomplishments and inspiring future generations.

“We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked towards empowering women, and this is reflected in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media platforms will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields,” PM Modi said.