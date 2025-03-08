Home / India News / HP debt at Rs 1 trn, govt spending Centre's aid on giving salaries: BJP

HP debt at Rs 1 trn, govt spending Centre's aid on giving salaries: BJP

BJP said that despite receiving Rs 11,000 cr in financial aid from central government for various schemes, the state government is using that money for salaries and pensions instead of development

Debt
BJP alleged that Congress-led government had failed to deliver on development despite taking loans and was instead blaming the central government. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 3:53 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

BJP Himachal Pradesh Media In-charge Karan Nanda on Saturday lashed out at the Congress-led state government for increasing the state's debt to Rs one trillion and demanded that it reveal where the funds are being utilised.

While addressing a press conference in Shimla, Nanda said that despite receiving Rs 11,000 crore in financial aid from the central government for various schemes, the state government is using that money for salaries and pensions instead of development.

He stated that the Congress-led government had failed to deliver on development despite taking loans and was instead blaming the central government.

He further pointed out that with the central government's Rs 11,000 crore funding, the state government had been using Rs 1,000 crore each month just to pay the salaries of employees.

Nanda mentioned that the state government has failed to pay salaries and pensions on time, leading to protests by employees as well as the public.

He added that during BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda's visit to the state, Congress leaders and ministers, felt threatened, and made false accusations against the saffron party.

Calling the Congress government a failure, he questioned why the state government is blaming the BJP for its own failures.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will deliver everything that we have promised: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

K'taka budget model for country, boosts 'Brand Bengaluru': Dy CM Shivakumar

LIVE News: Rescue operation enters 15th day in Telangana's SLBC tunnel collapse

1,000 students from Nepal returned to campus amid NHRC probe: KIIT

India most likely undercounting heat-related deaths: Ex-WHO chief scientist

Topics :Himachal pradesh governmentHimachal PradeshSalariesPensions

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story