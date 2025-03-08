Home / India News / LIVE News: Trump attacks India's tariffs regime, says 'somebody is finally exposing them'
LIVE News: Trump attacks India's tariffs regime, says 'somebody is finally exposing them'

Latest news updates:

BS Web Team New Delhi
Donald Trump, Trump
Donald Trump | (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2025 | 10:03 AM IST
US President Donald Trump criticised India's tariff regime, calling it "next to impossible" to sell goods to the country due to its high tariffs. In a nationally televised address, Trump highlighted the tariffs his administration plans to implement soon. He also claimed that India has now agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs, attributing the move to his administration’s efforts to expose the issue. "India charges us massive tariffs. Massive. You can't even sell anything in India," Trump said from the White House. "They have agreed, by the way; they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody is finally exposing them for what they have done."
  External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Irish counterpart, Simon Harris, and announced that both countries have agreed to establish a Joint Economic Commission to enhance trade, investment, and technology ties. Jaishankar shared the update in a post on X on Friday, highlighting his discussions with the Irish leader during his visit to Dublin. "A warm and open meeting with Tánaiste & FM @SimonHarrisTD of Ireland this morning in Dublin. We discussed our bilateral cooperation, including a new Action Plan to reinvigorate ties. Agreed to set up a Joint Economic Commission to increase our trade, investment, and technology linkages. Exchanged views on recent developments in our respective regions and globally, including the Ukraine conflict, West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indo-Pacific. Also spoke about India-EU cooperation and multilateralism," Jaishankar stated. 
Indian and Bhutanese officials met in New Delhi on March 6 and 7 to review boundary-related fieldwork, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 7. The discussions focused on technological and capacity-building collaboration for survey and boundary-related work, aligning with the priorities of both nations, the MEA stated in a release. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress made by their respective field survey teams and other stakeholders. They also finalised a work plan for the next three field seasons. The Indian delegation was led by Surveyor General of India Hitesh Kumar S. Makwana, while Dasho Letho T. Tangbi, Secretary of International Boundaries, represented Bhutan. According to the MEA, the meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere, reflecting the tradition of regular dialogues across all sectors of bilateral cooperation.
 

10:03 AM

Around 133 officers graduate from OTA, get commissioned into the Indian Army

Over 100 officer cadets, including women were commissioned into the Indian Army on Saturday, at the end of a passing out parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here. A spectacular military parade at the revered Parameswaran Drill Square of OTA marked the passing out ceremony of officers of Short Service Commission and equivalent courses, a Defence press release said.

9:57 AM

Thane man loses more than Rs 47 lakh in share trading fraud

A 66-year-old man from Maharashtra's Thane district was allegedly duped of more than Rs 47 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him into share trading, police said. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case against three persons under the Information Technology Act. A probe is underway into the fraud that occurred between December 2024 and February 2025. The accused were part of a WhatsApp group and a share trading application, and they contacted the victim and lured him to take up share trading online, promising him lucrative returns.

9:39 AM

Army recovers arms and ammunition in special op in Manipur, bunkers destroyed

In a series of operations, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps launched intelligence-based operations in the hill and valley districts of Manipur and recovered 114 weapons, Improvised Devices (IEDs), grenades, ammunition and war-like stores. According to a statement, the operation was launched on March 7 in the districts of Bishnupur, Senapati, Thoubal, Jiribam, Chandel, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Imphal East and Imphal West in coordination with Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP.

9:10 AM

India-Israel hold research symposium on financial resilience and inclusivity

The Israeli embassy partnered with Bennett University and the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) to host a first-of-its-kind Research Symposium on financial literacy, investment behaviour, and gender at Federation House, New Delhi. As per the official statement, the event stands as an innovative research initiative that sheds light on the intersection of financial literacy, technology, and policy in advancing economic inclusion, particularly for women and youth. 

8:53 AM

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates new Indian consulate in Belfast, highlights its 'focus'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the newly inaugurated Indian consulate in Belfast, a "meeting point for the UK with the European Union", will not only serve the growing diaspora but also help in exploring economic opportunities.

8:27 AM

Indian defence forces to participate in Mauritius National Day celebrations, PM Modi to be chief guest

A contingent of the Indian defence forces will participate in the celebrations of the National Day of Mauritius, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest for the event, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on March 7. An official statement by the MEA said that, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, PM Modi will pay a State Visit to Mauritius from March 11-12 and attend the National Day celebrations of Mauritius on March 12 as the Chief Guest.
Topics :Narendra ModiDonald TrumpS JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsIrelandIndian Economy

First Published: Mar 08 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

