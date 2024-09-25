Vande Bharat sleeper trains likely to face delays amid design change talks

The rollout of 200 sleeper variant Vande Bharat trains may be delayed due to ongoing discussions over key design modifications and train length specifications. The nearly Rs 60,000 crore supply and maintenance contract is at the center of these negotiations, reports The Economic Times, citing sources.

Progress on the prototype for the sleeper version of Vande Bharat, awarded under the contract, has been slower than anticipated due to these talks, sources said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Indian Railways is keen to acquire 24-coach trains as part of the agreement. A senior official involved in the project told The Economic Times, “The contract terms allow for altering the coach configuration in each rake. Railways can request 12-, 16-, or 24-coach trains without any increase in costs.”

The 200 sleeper Vande Bharat trains contract was awarded in mid-2023 to Kinet Railway Solutions, alongside a consortium of Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Titagarh Rail Systems (TRS). Despite plans to showcase prototype trains within a year, work is yet to begin.

A separate contract was awarded to BEML and Chennai’s Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to supply 10 sleeper variant trains. Some coaches of their prototype were displayed earlier this month, with the first batch expected to roll out commercially by the end of this year.

Kinet Railway Solutions, an Indo-Russian joint venture, secured the order for 120 sleeper variant trains at Rs 120 crore per 16-coach rake. The BHEL-TRS consortium will supply 80 trains under the same pricing structure. A Kinet spokesperson confirmed ongoing discussions with Indian Railways about changes to the scope of the contract.

“We are in continuous talks with Indian Railways to finalise the scope adjustments. Once agreed, a new project timeline will be established. Kinet remains committed to fulfilling the contract in collaboration with Indian Railways,” the spokesperson said.