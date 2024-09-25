Campaign to curb adulteration in desi ghee, butter launched across U'khand

On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dr. Dhan Singh Rawat, the Food Safety and Drug Controller Department has started a comprehensive campaign to curb adulteration in desi ghee and butter across the state. The campaign has started in all the districts of the state. As per a statement from CMO on Monday along with desi ghee and butter, samples were also taken from sweet shops. Health Secretary and Food Commissioner R Rajesh Kumar said that strict action will be taken against those selling adulterated ghee and butter in the State. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Union Health Ministry has written a letter to all the states and directed to take samples of laddus and investigate them, as well as to investigate the ghee sold in the market.

Additional Commissioner of Food Department Tajbar Jaggi said that a state-wide campaign has been started to curb adulterated ghee and butter. Instructions were given to the officers to raid sweet shops and shops selling desi ghee and butter in all the districts.

Action has been started regarding which. Samples of ghee and butter of many companies have also been taken by the investigation team. Further action will be taken after the test report of the sample comes. This campaign is being conducted under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner of the Division and the District Designated Officer.

In which Senior Food Safety Officer, Food Safety Officer will collect legal and surveillance samples of local and various brands of ghee and butter by conducting intensive inspection of manufacturing units, storage vendors located in the state.

More From This Section

Raid campaign was conducted under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner RS Rawat in Garhwal Division. Desi ghee and butter were tested at various places in Dehradun district. Samples of various samples were collected and sent to the lab for testing.

Apart from the urban areas of Dehradun district, intensive raid campaign was also conducted in rural areas Herbertpur, Sahaspur, Sudhowala. Senior FSO Ramesh Singh, Santosh Singh, Sanjay Tiwari, DO Manish Singh were present in the raid team.

At the same time, in Kumaon Division, under the leadership of Food Safety and Drug Administration Deputy Commissioner Anoj Kumar Thapliyal, the team conducted intensive inspection campaign of the main ghee sellers/wholesalers/distribution establishments of the city to prevent the sale and storage of adulterated ghee in Haldwani area and samples were sent to the lab for testing.

During the campaign, the team inspected the establishments of wholesale sellers of ghee located at Mangal Padav, Kaladhungi Road and Rampur Road, Haldwani. Deputy Commissioner Anoj Kumar Thapliyal said that a total of four samples of different brands of ghee - Paras, Pehelwan, Mother Dairy and Health Made Desi Ghee etc. were collected and a sample of Nova brand skimmed milk powder was sent to the lab for testing. Action will be taken accordingly on receipt of the test report. At the same time, a sample of ghee was also collected by Senior Food Safety Officer, Ramnagar Aslam Khan.