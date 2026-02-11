Govt mandates 6-stanza version of Vande Mataram at official events

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered that a six-stanza version of Vande Mataram , spanning 3 minutes and 10 seconds, must now be played or sung at several official events, according to a report by the Hindustan Times. The direction, reportedly issued on January 28, was sent to all states, Union territories, ministries and constitutional bodies.

If both Vande Mataram and National Anthem Jana Gana Mana are played together, Vande Mataram will be played first, the report said. People must stand at attention whenever the official version of the National Song is played or sung, it added.

Events where Vande Mataram must be sung

According to the Hindustan Times report, the order divides occasions into three categories. First, there are events where Vande Mataram must be played , including civil investiture ceremonies, the arrival and departure of the President at formal state functions, before and after presidential addresses to the nation, the arrival and departure of Governors at state functions, when the national flag is brought on parade, and any other event ordered by the Centre. If played by a band, it must be preceded by a drum roll of seven slow marching beats to alert the audience, the report said.

Secondly, there are events where the song must be played and accompanied by mass singing. These include the unfurling of the national flag and cultural or ceremonial functions other than parades. At such events, arrangements such as a trained choir, proper sound system and printed lyrics may be made so that people can sing together. Thirdly, there are occasions where the national song may be sung, including school assemblies and other significant events attended by ministers or dignitaries that are not strictly ceremonial. What will change Until now, there was no fixed official protocol for Vande Mataram, unlike the National Anthem, which has clearly defined rules about its performance and duration. The expanded six-stanza version has also not been commonly used at official programmes.

With the latest order, the government has formally defined the version to be used, its length, the occasions on which it must be played or sung, and the expected decorum. Current use of Vande Mataram Currently, Vande Mataram is sung or played at some government and cultural events, but practices vary. There was no single standard followed everywhere. Recently, the Centre has made efforts to promote the National Song. This included celebrations to mark its 150th anniversary and themed presentations during the Republic Day parade. Parliament debate over Vande Mataram Parliament held a debate over 150 years on Vande Mataram in December last year. During the debate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi traced the origins of Vande Mataram and highlighted its role in the freedom struggle.

He accused the Congress of weakening the National Song by removing certain verses and said that dividing the composition had harmed its original spirit. Why only two stanzas of Vande Mataram were adopted as National Song? Vande Mataram was written in the 1870s by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in Sanskritised Bengali. It praised the motherland and was later adopted by freedom fighters as a symbol of resistance against British rule. The British authorities eventually banned its public singing because it inspired strong nationalist feelings. Over time, it became a powerful slogan during protests and political gatherings. In October 1937, the Indian National Congress resolved to adopt Vande Mataram as a national song but chose to use only the first two stanzas. These stanzas focus on the beauty and spirit of the motherland without explicit religious references. The later stanzas, which invoked Hindu goddesses such as Durga, Lakshmi, and Saraswati, were omitted because leaders at the time felt that they could alienate non-Hindu communities and undermine the unity of India’s plural society.