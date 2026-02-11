Days after biker's death, man dies after falling into open drain in Rohini

A 32-year-old man died after falling into an open drain in Rohini Sector 32, near Mahashakti Kali Temple, in Begumpur area of Delhi's Rohini.

According to police, on Tuesday at 2:36 PM, a PCR call was received reporting a missing person suspected of falling into a sewer on vacant DDA land in Sector-32. Police rushed to the location, where the caller, Amir Hussain, stated that his friend, Birju Kumar Rai, had fallen into the manhole.

Another labourer, Budhan Das, also known as Suraj, told police that he and Birju had consumed alcohol on Monday night, and while returning to their place around 7:30 pm, Birju lost balance and fell into an open manhole. Das did not inform anyone at night as he was intoxicated, but later he told Amir Hussain about the incident.

The police further stated that the fire brigade, the DDA, and other agencies were informed, and a rescue operation was launched soon. The body of the victim was recovered from the manhole with the assistance of the fire brigade and was sent to the hospital for further proceedings. "A PCR call at 02:36 PM reported a missing person at PS Begumpur, suspected of falling into a sewer on vacant DDA land in Sector-32, Rohini. Police rushed to the spot, where caller Amir Hussain stated that his friend Budhan Das@Suraj, both labourers, had consumed alcohol last night, and at about 07:30 P,M Birju lost his control and fell into the manhole while they were returning to their jhuggi nearby. Budhan Das@Suraj stated that he did not inform anyone at night, as he was intoxicated, and informed Amir Hussain as soon as he regained his senses, in the afternoon. DDA, Fire Brigade, and other agencies were informed, and the Police team started rescue efforts. The victim was recovered from the manhole with the help of the Fire Brigade and has been sent to the hospital for further legal proceedings. Further investigation is ongoing," the police said.

Following the incident in Rohini, local residents raised concerns about the authorities' delayed response. Social worker Mahesh Kumar stated that although some Begumpur PS officials were present at the scene, no Fire Brigade unit was initially present. While speaking to ANI, social worker Mahesh Kumar said, "A few people passing by informed us. A few people from Begumpur PS were present, but there was no Fire Brigade. 100 was dialled, and the Fire Brigade was informed. When they arrived at 7.15 PM, they said they had no information. Officials are being negligent. A private ambulance was called, and the body was taken away."

Sunil Kumar, another local resident, confirmed the victim's identity and said that the administration had been informed earlier, but the body was only taken away after it was recovered in the evening. "The man is Birju Kumar from Samastipur, Bihar. He had fallen into the open drain at night. We informed the administration, and they came and took away the body," Kumar told ANI. Tejpal Yadav, another resident, shared a detailed account of the delayed response. Yadav told ANI that, "I had come to know that a man had fallen into a pit. But the Police had not intimated to any department. After I came here, I dialled 112. Following this, the entire department came here. But when I came here, there were several officials here. The man had been lying in the pit since yesterday, his friends informed the Police Administration at 4 pm today about it. But they came here only after my call and sprang into action..."

He criticised the response of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), stating that officers arrived at the site after his call and hastily covered open drains. "The incident occurred yesterday...After coming here, we saw that DDA officers came here and brought manhole covers with them. They were covering open drains in haste...Only a beat officer was here at that time; private tankers were here as well. When they were questioned, they told us that the department is still on the way - even when they were called up at 4 pm...I dialled 112, and within 15 minutes the entire department turned up here...The body was recovered around 8-8.30 pm," he added.