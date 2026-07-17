VBSA Bill explained: Why higher education regulator plan faces pushback

A parliamentary panel set up to examine Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill (VBSA), 2025, has recommended that the proposed legislation might grant "excessive powers to a single central regulator", affecting "institutional autonomy", news agency PTI reported.

Introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 15 last year, the Bill faced objections from the Opposition which accused the government of overcentralising education. VBSA was subsequently sent to the Joint Parliamentary Committee, which has now submitted its report.

The Bill is scheduled to be introduced in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on Monday, July 20.

What is the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill?

Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, 2025, aims to replace India's fragmented higher education regulatory system with a single overarching regulator. VBSA seeks to dissolve the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to create a single, central regulatory commission. This new apex body will have three specialised councils: Regulatory Council to regulate higher education institutions;

Accreditation Council to oversee accreditation and quality assurance; and

Standards Council to frame academic standards and learning outcomes. The new body would regulate universities, engineering colleges, management institutes, teacher education and architecture programmes.

The umbrella body will be overseen by a chairperson and 12 other members, all of whom will be appointed by the President of India. The councils will have 14 members and the president and the members of the councils, to be appointed by the President, on the recommendation of the Union government. What the parliamentary panel has said The parliamentary panel, which held consultations with over 100 stakeholders, has said too much power given to a single central regulator could lead to “bureaucratic or ideological overreach", affecting the institutional autonomy enshrined in the existing UGC framework. It also stated that penalties proposed under a graded penalty structure cannot be imposed arbitrarily by the council. The panel highlighted concerns of states over excessive centralisation, calling for wider representation in the regulatory structure.