PM Modi unveils development projects worth ₹14,700 crore in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 14,700 crore, giving a boost to road connectivity and medical facilities in Haryana.

After flagging off India's first hydrogen-powered train, the prime minister inaugurated the 157.92 km long four-lane, fully access-controlled Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which has been developed at a cost of around Rs 9,680 crore.

The Greenfield corridor forms part of the 667 km Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway which will reduce travel time between Delhi and Katra from about 14 hours to nearly 6 hours, while cutting the Delhi-Amritsar journey from about 8 hours to 4 hours.

The project is expected to significantly decongest NH-44 (GT Road), boost pilgrim and tourist traffic to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, and catalyse industrial and logistics development along the corridor. The prime minister also inaugurated the 33.81 km four-lane, partially access-controlled Ambala-Kala Amb Highway on NH-7 and NH-344. The highway will strengthen connectivity between the Ambala urban agglomeration and the Kala Amb industrial belt, improve road links between Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, facilitate tourist movement to the hill regions and reduce logistics costs for industries in the Kala Amb area. Among the other projects unveiled was the 40.60 km Jind-Gohana Greenfield Highway on NH-352A. The new highway will reduce travel time between Jind and Gohana from about two hours to just 40 minutes, benefiting commuters, freight transport and the agriculturally significant Jind-Gohana region while improving connectivity to Rohtak, Panipat and Delhi-NCR.

Modi also laid the foundation stone for the 24.27 km Hansi-Barwala Brownfield Highway Project, which will upgrade the existing carriageway to a 2/4-lane configuration with paved shoulders. The prime minister inaugurated the Elevated Railway Track at Kurukshetra, a major urban infrastructure project that will eliminate long-standing traffic congestion at railway crossings in the city. The project will ensure smoother vehicular movement, improve road safety and enhance the operational efficiency of both rail and road transport systems. Giving a boost to medical facilities in the region, Modi dedicated major medical institutes-- Pandit Neki Ram Sharma Government Medical College, Bhiwani, Maharishi Chyawan Medical College and Rao Tula Ram Hospital, Koriawas, Narnaul -- to the nation.

These institutions will expand access to quality medical education in Haryana, increase the number of MBBS seats, improve the availability of specialist healthcare professionals and enable people to access better medical services closer to their homes. The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of a Sikh Museum at Kurukshetra that will showcase the history of Sikhism, the teachings of Sikh Gurus, their courage, sacrifices and the invaluable contribution of the Sikh community to India's civilisation. PM Modi unveils healthcare, other projects worth ₹4,700 cr in Chandigarh Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday unveiled various projects worth over Rs 4,700 crore, spanning healthcare, education and road infrastructure.

Following his visit to Haryana's Jind, where he flagged off India's first hydrogen-powered train between Jind and Sonipat, Modi reached Punjab Engineering College in Chandigarh to inaugurate the projects. Union Health Minister J P Nadda, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Congress MP Manish Tewari were also present at the event. Among other projects, Modi inaugurated the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neurosciences Centre at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Equipped with 300 beds and state-of-the-art medical facilities, the Advanced Mother and Child Centre is expected to strengthen maternal and child healthcare services and benefit thousands of families across the region, said officials.