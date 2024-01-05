Home / India News / EC to start reviewing LS polls preparations, will visit states from Jan 7

EC to start reviewing LS polls preparations, will visit states from Jan 7

Ahead of the visit, deputy election commissioners will brief the full commission about the preparations in the two states on January 6

Election Commission of India | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Election Commission (EC) will start reviewing preparedness of states for the Lok Sabha elections with a visit to Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu next week.

The Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and comprising Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel will be in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu between January 7 and 10.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Ahead of the visit, deputy election commissioners will brief the full commission about the preparations in the two states on January 6.

The deputy election commissioners have visited almost all the states to oversee the preparation for the Lok Sabha polls.

It is usual for the EC to tour states ahead of assembly or Lok Sabha elections to meet political parties, senior police and administrative officials and its ground poll machinery.

It is, however, not yet certain whether the EC will visit all the states and union territories. It may skip states where assembly polls were held recently.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. Votes were counted on May 23.

Also Read

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

Monsoon session: Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on August 8

K Kavitha to contest for Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency against D Arvind

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Opposition's no-confidence motion defeated in Lok Sabha by voice vote

PM Modi to visit Rajasthan today; to attend DGP-IGP national conference

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J&K's Shopian

MoS Chandrasekhar launches training centres under PM Vishwakarma in Goa

Chandrababu Naidu launches 'Jai Ho BC' campaign to empower backward classes

Move fast on Destination U'khand Investors Summit agreements: CM Dhami

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaElection CommissionLok Sabha electionsElections in India

First Published: Jan 05 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story