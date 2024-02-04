Venkaiah Naidu congratulates Advani on being picked for Bharat Ratna

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu congratulated veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani on being picked for the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna.

Coming out in wholesome praise of the saffron stalwart, Naidu said Advani redefined secularism in the truest sense and galvanised public opinion for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, the former Rajya Sabha chairman said, "He (LK Advani) redefined secularism in the truest sense, which is to appease none and ensure justice for all. He galvanised and mobilised public opinion for the construction of the Ram Temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. I would like to thank Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and the government for this decision to confer the country's highest honour on him."

Naidu said he was especially happy with the naming of Advani for the Bharat Ratna than being conferred with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian honour.

"I am overjoyed that Advani-ji will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. He embodies the Indian culture and the highest traditions of politics. He is also globally renowned for his unimpeachable personal integrity and has been a life-long practitioner of valued-based politics," he said.

Earlier, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Advani would be conferred with the Bharat Ratna.

Taking to his official 'X' handle, PM Modi wrote, "I am very happy to share that Shri LK Advani Ji will be conferred the Bharat Ratna. I also spoke to him and congratulated him on being conferred this honour. One of the most respected statesmen of our time, his contribution to the development of India is monumental. His is a life that started from working at the grassroots to serving the nation as our Deputy Prime Minister. He distinguished himself as our home minister and I & B minister as well. His parliamentary interventions have always been exemplary, full of rich insights."

"Advani Ji's decades-long service in public life has been marked by an unwavering commitment to transparency and integrity, setting an exemplary standard in political ethics. He has made unparalleled efforts towards furthering national unity and cultural resurgence. The conferring of the Bharat Ratna on him is a very emotional moment for me. I will always consider it my privilege that I got countless opportunities to interact with him and learn from him," Prime Minister Modi added.

Born in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan, on November 8, 1927, Advani has served as the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the longest period since its inception in 1980. Capping a parliamentary career of nearly three decades, he was, first, the Home Minister and, later, the Deputy Prime Minister in the cabinet of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee (1999-2004).

Advani is widely regarded as an individual of great intellectual ability, strong principles, and unwavering support for the idea of a strong and prosperous India.

As confirmed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Advani has 'never compromised on his core belief in nationalism, and yet has displayed flexibility in political responses whenever it was demanded by the situation'.

The veteran leader's celebration of India's independence from the British in 1947 was sadly short-lived, as he became one of the millions to be torn from his homeland amidst the terror and bloodshed of the tragedy of India's partition.

These events, however, did not turn him bitter or cynical but instead spurred him on in his desire to create a more secular India. With this goal in mind, he journeyed to Rajasthan to continue his work as an RSS Pracharak.