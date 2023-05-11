

He was being treated for an ailment in Medanta Hospital. Rajiv Luthra, veteran corporate lawyer and founder of the law firm Luthra and Luthra, died Wednesday after a brief illness.



Rajiv Luthra himself specialised in public-private partnerships and project finance. He led various corporate mergers and acquisitions, Coca-Cola-Parle being one of the most prominent. He was involved in the $4 billion Sun Pharma-Ranbaxy merger. He also advised the government on the Air India-Indian Airlines merger. A first-generation lawyer, Rajiv Luthra set up the law firm Luthra and Luthra in 1989. The firm burnished its reputation by pioneering taxation and corporate law in India.



The government also appointed him to the Advisory Board of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to help frame the Competition Act, 2002. Rajiv Luthra played an instrumental role in conceiving the amendments to the Copyright Act, 1957. He gave evidence before the Standing Committee of the Parliament on the issue of royalties to authors and composers. The amendments were passed unanimously by both the Houses.



With offices in Mumbai and Bangalore, Luthra and Luthra had over 350 lawyers at its peak. Known for pioneering corporate tax practices in India, his firm handled 52 power projects in the 1990s.



The firm also handled bulk documentation work of the tariff-related petitions at the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. Post the 1991 economic reforms, Luthra and Luthra was in the thick of things, and the firm even handled the training of regulators. The firm led various disinvestment and privatisation projects.



Luthra and Luthra is also credited for setting up India's first competition law practice in 2000. Luthra and Luthra was also one of the first firms in India to handle project finance directly. Post the 1990s, the firm expanded its operations in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nigeria. The firm dabbled with satellite financing too.