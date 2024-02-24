Victory of youth: SP chief Yadav after Police recruitment exam cancelled

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday that the decision by the Uttar Pradesh government to cancel the Police Constable Recruitment Exam 2024 in the State was a victory for the youth and a defeat of the alleged wrongdoings of the BJP government.

Speaking to reporters in Bahraich, Yadav said, "The State government has no intentions of giving employment. There would not have been any such incidents of paper leaks if the government had imposed strict actions when earlier the papers were leaked. The government is accepting its fault in this."

"The cancellation of UP Police Reserve Exam is the victory of the youth and the defeat of the miscreants of the BJP government. Earlier, BJP people were saying that the papers were not leaked then how can they accept it now,?" Yadav said in a post on X

In his post on the social media platform, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that criminals who were involved in the paper leak were working in cahoots with the Bhartiya Janata party, and the party is now been forced to bow down due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"Now everyone has started to understand the truth of the game that the BJP government is playing with unemployed young men and women in the name of jobs. Removing jobs for show, charging fees worth billions of rupees, allowing papers to be leaked and then pretending to cancel them... this game will prove very costly for BJP this time. This time the youth have decided that they will neither be misled nor fall into any BJP trap. The youth will defeat BJP badly in every next election and remove it forever," Yadav's X post read.

Yadav also demanded the return of fees collected from the youth by the Uttar Pradesh government, warning against its potential use in the BJP's 'election fund'. Additionally, he proposed accepting examination fees through online digital payment at a later date.Amid ongoing protests against alleged leaking of question papers, the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath earlier today , announced the cancellation of the police constable recruitment examination held on February 17 and 18.

Chief Minister Adityanath in a post on X, said that the state government has ordered to conduct the re-examination for the same within six months.

"UP Police constable civil police exams 2023 cancelled, orders given to re-conduct the exams within next 6 months...." Yogi said.

He further said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found guilty in the alleged paper leak.

"There can be no compromise with the sanctity of examinations. Those who play with the hard work of the youth will not be spared under any circumstances. Strictest action is certain to be taken against such unruly elements," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.