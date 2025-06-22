NIA arrests 2 in Pahalgam for harbouring terrorists who attacked tourists

In a statement, the NIA said the two men are locals of Pahalgam. They have been identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Jothar from Batkote and Bashir Ahmad Jothar of Hill Park.

According to the NIA, Parvaiz and Bashir had knowingly harboured the three armed terrorists at a seasonal dhok (hut) at Hill Park before the attack.

"They have disclosed the identities of the three armed terrorists involved in the attack, and have also confirmed that they were Pakistani nationals affiliated to the proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)," probe agency said.