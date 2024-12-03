Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / I-PAC returns to Delhi to back AAP in its bid to keep the state's crown

The primary focus of the campaign will be to counter the 'anti-incumbency' narrative created by Opposition parties in the state against AAP

File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from an event in New Delhi. (PTI photo)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Prashant Kishor-founded Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) has returned to the national capital to help Arwind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strategise its election campaign. The AAP is seeking re-election in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, sources from I-PAC and AAP confirmed with The Indian Express.
 
“For the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP has partnered with I-PAC to boost the party’s campaign strategies and outreach efforts in its bid for reelection,” the report said, quoting the organisation.
 
The agency also said that a skeletal team had already landed in Delhi to begin both field and digital work for the election campaign. Additionally, a team of around 40-50 members will be arriving next week.
 
The campaign is expected to be around 70-80 days long.
 
In the last Assembly elections, I-PAC had partnered with AAP to run its political campaign, where the incumbent party successfully secured a majority by winning 62 of the 70 seats. 
 

AAP vs Lt Governor

The primary focus of the campaign will be to counter the "anti-incumbency” narrative created by Opposition parties in the state against AAP. 

The agency added that they would also be looking to mitigate issues around the power struggles between the AAP government and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
 
The new campaign aims to bring light to the deteriorating law and order in the national capital and make people better aware of the central government's "failure" as law and order in the national capital come under the purview of the Central government.
 
Simultaneously, the campaign will also showcase AAP's developmental works.
 

I-PAC political campaigns

The political consultancy firm’s return to Delhi marks a bid to recover from a challenging phase. From managing the Trinamool Congress’s campaign in Goa in 2022 to witnessing the YSR Congress Party, led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, shrinking to just 11 seats in Andhra Pradesh earlier this year, I-PAC is aiming for a revival. 
 
“The past few years haven’t been favourable for us in terms of election outcomes. However, we have considerable experience in Delhi, having worked here before. This time, we are optimistic about achieving better results, similar to the Lok Sabha and Assembly bypoll successes in West Bengal,” I-PAC told The Indian Express.
 
First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

