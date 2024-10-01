PIL filed at Delhi HC over detention of activist Sonam Wangchuk and others

A petition was filed at the Delhi High Court on Tuesday, challenging the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others at the Delhi border. The legal representative of the petitioner sought an urgent hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

However, the court declined to hear the case on the same day. Provided the necessary paperwork is filed within the stipulated time, the court will hear the matter on October 3. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Wangchuk, along with approximately 120 other individuals from Ladakh, was detained by the Delhi Police while marching towards the national capital to demand the implementation of the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh.

The march was organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been spearheading a campaign alongside the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) for the past four years. Their demands include statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, an expedited recruitment process, the establishment of a public service commission for the region, and separate Lok Sabha constituencies for Leh and Kargil districts.

Protests in Leh

In Leh, far from Delhi, hundreds of men, women, and students gathered to show their support for Sonam Wangchuk, an engineer and education reformer known for his pioneering work in education and sustainable development. United in their cause, they voiced their demands for his release and called for him to be permitted to continue his march to the capital.

Political reactions

In response to the police action, Rahul Gandhi took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the government, stating, "Modi ji, like the farmers' protests, this 'Chakravyuh' will be dismantled, along with your arrogance. You will have to heed the voice of Ladakh."

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also expressed her discontent, alleging that she was prevented from meeting Wangchuk. She said, "The central government, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, continues to undermine democracy and suppress the right to protest. Why were they arrested? Why am I being blocked from meeting them?"