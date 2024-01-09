Home / India News / Viksit Bharat Sankalp has transformed govt work culture: Jitendra Singh

Viksit Bharat Sankalp has transformed govt work culture: Jitendra Singh

"Through the 50-day yatra, there has been a change in mindset and social culture," Singh said

"This has transformed the existing work culture," Singh said while speaking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp initiative at Bhorthain panchayat in the district | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kathua/Jammu

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 6:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Earlier people had to go to government offices to get their work done but now the government has come to citizens' doorsteps, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday at a Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event.

The yatra, launched in November last year, is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship government schemes by ensuring that their benefits reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Through the 50-day yatra, there has been a change in mindset and social culture," Singh said.

Earlier people had to go to government departments and officials to get their work done and seek delivery of services. This has been changed as it is now the government that has come to the doorsteps of citizens to serve them directly, he said at the event in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district.

"This has transformed the existing work culture," Singh said while speaking about the Viksit Bharat Sankalp initiative at Bhorthain panchayat in the district.

Referring to his Lok Sabha constituency, he said out of 500 odd constituencies in the country, the Udhampur-Kathua parliamentary segment stands out in terms of completion of developmental works.

He said it is the only constituency in the country which has three centrally-aided medical colleges -- in Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts.

Also Read

'Viksit Bharat' to be centrepiece of BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha polls campaign

BJP chief Nadda in Lucknow to participate in 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra'

Viksit Bharat Yatra signifies PM's resolve for all-round development: Sinha

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is key, comprehensive programme of govt: Tomar

BJP's Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to start in Himachal from Nov 25

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai Steel Plant provided TMT steel bars for Ram Mandir

'Centre to revamp BOT model, boosting private capital in national highways'

93.83% of total 65,556 km broad gauge route electrified: Railways

Govt wants current generations ṭo not face issues that earlier ones did: PM

Diplomatic row leads Maldivian storm spread to travel, trade, celebland

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiJitendra SinghBJPJammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 6:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story