CM Vijayan again raises lack of Central aid for Wayand landslide victims

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday again highlighted the issue of lack of Central assistance for the rehabilitation of those affected by the landslides that hit Wayanad in July, saying that nothing has come from the union government despite several reminders.

Vijayan, addressing a public meeting here as part of the campaign for LDF candidate in the Chelakkara assembly constituency, said that months after the disaster -- which claimed over 200 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes -- no assistance had reached the state from the Central government.

The CM said that several reminders, including a unanimous resolution passed by the assembly, were sent by the state government to the Centre. "While no assistance has come yet, they have not said no to our request. So, that is a good thing," he said.

At the same time, he questioned why Kerala was being ignored when other states affected by natural disasters were provided financial assistance. "Why was Kerala left out?" he asked.

Earlier on October 31, Vijayan had lashed out at the Centre over the alleged lack of financial assistance from it for the rehabilitation of the victims of the Wayanad landslides.

He had alleged that the Centre's "cruel neglect" towards Kerala was evident from the fact that even after 90 days since the devastating landslides in Wayanad district, the union government "was yet to sanction a single penny as assistance" for the rehabilitation work there.

The bypoll in the Chelakkara assembly seat was necessitated after CPI(M)'s K Radhakrishnan vacated it after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur constituency.

Polling for the assembly constituency will take place on November 13.