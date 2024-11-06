ADB commits $200 mn to upgrade water supply, other services in Uttarakhand

Government of India and the Asian Development Bank on Wednesday signed a $ 200 million (about Rs 1,680 crore) loan to help upgrade water supply, sanitation, mobility, and other urban services in Uttarakhand.

The signatories to the loan agreement for the Uttarakhand Livability Improvement Project were Juhi Mukherjee, Joint Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance and Mio Oka, country director of India Resident Mission, for ADB, a joint statement said.

Mukherjee said the project aligns with Government of India's urban development agenda as well as the Uttarakhand government's initiatives to enhance urban services, aiming to boost livability and sustainability in cities.

"The project aims to create urban infrastructure that is resilient to climate and environmental risks such as floods and landslides, ensuring the safety and health of Uttarakhand's population," said Mio.

It will also build the capacity of the state agencies in project management, climate and disaster-resilient planning, own-source revenue generation, and gender mainstreaming, she said.

The project will enhance transportation, urban mobility, drainage, flood management, and overall public services in Haldwani, the economic hub of the state.

Additionally, it will improve water supply delivery in four cities - Champawat, Kichha, Kotdwar, and Vikasnagar - by developing efficient and climate-resilient water supply systems.

The project will also introduce initiatives for women, such as livelihood skills training on driving buses, bus ticketing, and the operation of electric charging stations.

Given women's role in monitoring water supply systems, it said, the project will build the capacity of women, including those from vulnerable households, in operating and managing water supply and sanitation services.

The European Investment Bank is co-financing the project with $ 191 million on a parallel basis.