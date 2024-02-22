Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: History, significance and all you need to know

Vishwakarma Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated every year on the thirteenth day of the bright half of the Magha month. Lord Vishwakarma is considered the first architect or engineer of the universe so people worship him at their workplaces, in their shops, factories and other establishments.

As per ancient scriptures, Lord Vishwakarma's birth date is Trayodashi in the Month of Magh falling in January or February in the Gregorian calendar. He has created the Trident of Mahadev, the Sudarshan Chakra and a number of other divine weapons.

Vishwakarma Jayanti 2024: When to celebrate?

The Vishwakarma Jayanti is celebrated on Trayodashi of Magh Shukla Paksha and as per Panchang, this will be celebrated on February 21, 2024 and February 22, 2024. As per Udayatithi, it will be celebrated on February 22, 2024.

Vishwakarma Jayanti significance The worship of Lord Vishwakarma holds great significance, especially for engineers, labourers, factory workers, architects, carpenters and sculptors. Everyone seeks blessings of Lord Vishwakarma for success in their endeavours including work and business.

People mark this day as a day of appreciation and recognise the divine art that shaped our world. This is an occasion to honour the spirit of invention and labour with joy and great devotion.