Violence erupts at VIT Bhopal as students protest jaundice outbreak

Violence broke out at VIT University in Bhopal late Tuesday after rising anger over a jaundice outbreak on the campus. Students alleged that poor hygiene standards and unsafe drinking water led to the illness, which has affected several hostellers in recent weeks, The Indian Express reported.

Tensions escalated when nearly 4,000 students assembled on the campus and allegedly set several vehicles on fire. University property, including the chancellor’s bungalow, also suffered extensive damage. The university is located along the Indore-Bhopal highway in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district.

According to police officials, the unrest reportedly intensified after around two dozen students reported symptoms related to jaundice over the past few weeks, the news report said.

Students allege neglect, suppression of complaints The news report quoted a student as saying that the protest grew because the administration “kept dismissing our complaints without giving any clear answers”. The student added that repeated efforts to talk to officials about the illness, food quality, and water safety “did not lead to any real action”. Hostellers also alleged that staff and guards mistreated them when these concerns were raised. They claimed they faced threats and even physical intimidation. Another student said the “lack of concern and aggressive behaviour pushed students to the edge”. Police teams deployed By Tuesday night, students gathered at hostels and at the main gate, shouting slogans against the management. They accused the university of ignoring ongoing complaints about unhygienic conditions and poor-quality meals. Many students also claimed they were forced to purchase bottled water because campus water was unsafe.