Prez Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, urges unity against terrorism

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asked all to reaffirm their commitment to combat terrorism in all forms.
The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude, Murmu said in a post on X.
Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai.
"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude.
"Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," the president said. Amit Shah pays his respects to martyrs of 26/11
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns.
Paying respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Shah said in a post on X that terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.
In his message in Hindi, the home minister said,"On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts.
"I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack." "The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns," Shah said.
Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app