Prez Murmu pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs, urges unity against terrorism

On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country, President said

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President
Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms: President Murmu |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday paid tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, and asked all to reaffirm their commitment to combat terrorism in all forms.

The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude, Murmu said in a post on X.

Ten Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea on November 26, 2008, and killed 166 people, including 18 security personnel, during a 60-hour siege of Mumbai.

"On the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, I pay my humble tribute to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the people of our country. The nation remembers their supreme sacrifice with gratitude.

"Let us reaffirm our commitment to combat terrorism in all forms. Let us move forward together on the path of progress with a resolve to build a stronger and more prosperous India," the president said.  Amit Shah pays his respects to martyrs of 26/11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns.

Paying respects to soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Shah said in a post on X that terrorism is not a curse for just one country, but for the entire human race.

In his message in Hindi, the home minister said,"On this very day in the year 2008, terrorists carried out a cowardly attack on Mumbai and committed heinous and inhuman acts.

"I pay my respects to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives while facing the Mumbai terrorist attacks, and I offer my tributes to all the people who lost their lives in the cowardly attack."  "The Modi government's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism is clear, and the entire world is appreciating and providing broad support to India's anti-terrorism campaigns," Shah said.

Topics :Droupadi MurmuPakistan 26/11 attack26/11 terror attacks

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

