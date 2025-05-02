Home / India News / Vizhinjam port showcases New India, India bloc may take note: Sitharaman

Vizhinjam port showcases New India, India bloc may take note: Sitharaman

PM Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday

Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | X Account: @nsitharamanoffc
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a swipe at the INDIA bloc on Friday, noting that the Vizhinjam port showcased "New India" as the-then Kerala chief minister Oomen Chandy of the Congress asked the Adani Group to build it and incumbent Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it.

  She said in a post on X, "Vizhinjam port has showcased New India. Late Shri Oomen Chandy of the Congress invited Adani to build the port, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of the CPI(M) invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate it. I.N.D.I Alliance leaders may take note."  PM Modi officially commissioned the Vizhinjam International Seaport in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, stating that the capacity of this transshipment hub would triple in the coming years, allowing some of the world's largest cargo ships to dock smoothly.

He also took a dig at the INDIA bloc and the Congress, saying the presence of Vijayan and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor at the event would give "sleepless nights" to many.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

