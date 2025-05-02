PM Modi restarts work for Amaravati with Rs 58,000 crore projects on track

Giving a fresh lease of life to Andhra Pradesh’s dream capital project of Amaravati by restarting its development works, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 58,000 crore in the state. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu announced that the country’s first Quantum Valley, being built in Andhra Pradesh’s nascent capital Amaravati, will be inaugurated on 1 January 2026.

“I see Amaravati as a fulfilled dream. Amaravati is a land where tradition and development walk hand in hand,” the Prime Minister said, launching the new projects. Out of Rs 58,000 crore, around Rs 49,000 crore is earmarked for 74 major infrastructure projects in Amaravati, including the construction of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Secretariat, High Court and residences for judicial officers.

“Today, we have laid the foundation and inaugurated works worth Rs 60,000 crore. These are not just concrete structures — they are a strong foundation for the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and the vision of a Developed India. The name of Indra’s capital was Amaravati — now, Amaravati is the capital of our Andhra Pradesh. This is no coincidence; I declare it a sign of good fortune and a beginning for the construction of Swarnandhra (Golden Andhra),” Modi said.

He added that Swarnandhra will contribute strength to the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India). “In the days to come, Amaravati will emerge as a leading city in the country in the fields of Information Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Green Energy, Clean Industries, Education and Healthcare. The Central Government will extend full support to the state in providing the necessary infrastructure and facilities to achieve this vision,” he added.

Modi said that as Gujarat Chief Minister, he used to closely monitor Naidu’s work in developing the IT sector in Hyderabad. “I studied it through officials and understood the process, and today, I’m able to implement those learnings across the entire country. In this nation, when it comes to executing large-scale projects, completing them quickly, and ensuring top-notch quality, there is no one better than Naidu,” he said. Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project back in 2015. However, it got stuck during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government.

A senior government source told Business Standard that around Rs 37,702 crore of the contracts for Amaravati’s development—out of the total estimated cost of around Rs 64,910 crore in 2024—have already been awarded. The Union Government has committed Rs 15,000 crore in financial assistance to Amaravati so far in 2024 and has facilitated support from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, with each providing $800 million (agreements have been signed, with 25 per cent of the Rs 13,700 crore total already scheduled for advance disbursal). HUDCO has signed a deal to provide an Rs 11,000 crore loan, and discussions are underway with Germany’s KfW Development Bank for an Rs 5,000 crore loan.

“Between 2009 and 2014, during the time of undivided Andhra Pradesh, the state’s railway budget didn’t even touch Rs 900 crore. Today, the Central Government is allocating Rs 9,000 crore exclusively for Andhra Pradesh,” Modi said. “With this increased budget, railway development in the state is expected to grow tenfold. Using these funds, we have achieved 100 per cent railway electrification across Andhra Pradesh.”

“Andhra Pradesh has been at the forefront of providing space power to the country for decades. Every rocket launched from Sriharikota makes millions of Indians proud. Now, we have laid the foundation stone for a new defence facility in Nagayalanka for DRDO and the Navadurga missile launching range, which will contribute to the country’s defence. Like Kanakadurga, this launching range will strengthen the nation’s defence. Congratulations to the scientists and the people of Andhra Pradesh for this achievement,” he added.