Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple gets FCRA nod to accept foreign donations

The Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan has been granted a licence under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), allowing it to receive foreign funding, reported news agency PTI. Sources revealed that the Union home ministry approved the application after a thorough review process and court approval.

The temple, once considered private property under the management of a family of priests, is now overseen by a court-appointed committee. This shift came after legal intervention aimed at ensuring better governance of the popular religious site.

Recognising the growing influx of foreign currency offerings and international interest in supporting the temple, the management committee applied for the FCRA licence under the 2010 Act. The licence will enable the temple to formally accept foreign donations and manage contributions with greater transparency.

The approval comes amidst recent amendments to the FCRA rules in 2022. Key updates include stricter limits on administrative expenses for foreign funds, which have been reduced to 20 per cent from the earlier cap of 50 per cent. These changes aim to ensure that more funds are used directly for their intended purposes.

According to the regulations, organisations seeking foreign funding must obtain FCRA registration, valid for five years and subject to renewal. Applicants must provide Aadhar details or passport/OCI card information, and all foreign contributions must be routed through a designated State Bank of India (SBI) branch in New Delhi.

The granting of FCRA registration to the Banke Bihari temple is a significant development at a time when the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act is under intense scrutiny. On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a charge sheet against Oxfam India for alleged violations of the Act. The CBI claimed that Oxfam India sought to continue its operations with foreign funding despite its FCRA renewal being denied.