Mumbai Police collects Saif's blood sample, clothes for investigation

Mumbai Police collected actor Saif Ali Khan's blood sample and clothes for investigation as part of the oprobe into the attack on the actor at his residence last week.

The remand copy of the accused available with ANI states that the clothes Saif Ali Khan was wearing at the time of the attack were taken into police custody for investigation.

Apart from this, blood stains have been found on the clothes worn by the accused Shariful Islam on the night of the incident, for which Saif Ali Khan's blood samples have also been collected.

Saif's blood samples and clothes and the attacker's clothes have been sent to the Forensic Lab (FSL) so that it can be proved that the blood stains visible on the attacker's clothes are of the actor, police said.

On Friday, Bandra Magistrate Court extended the police custody of the accused till January 29. The court observed that there is substantial progress in the matter and to investigate other consequential aspects is necessary. The offence is serious and triable by the sessions court.

Mumbai Police had sought further custody of the accused, suspecting involvement of more accomplices in the stabbing case

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft. After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif Ali Khan sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack.

On Wednesday, Mumbai Police found several fingerprints of the accused at the actor's residence in Bandra. the police found the accused's fingerprints on the stairs of the building, the door of the toilet, and the door handle of his son Jeh's room.

According to the police, the accused attempted to enter three houses before reaching Saif Ali Khan's residence with the intent to steal. Mumbai Police believes the discovered fingerprints will play a significant role in the investigation. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after surgery on Tuesday.