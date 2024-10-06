Wangchuk's supporters say detention at Delhi border huge disappointment

Supporters of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who were detained on September 30 at the Delhi border, said on Sunday the detention was a huge disappointment for them and alleged that they were treated like "terrorists" upon reaching the national capital. Led by Wangchuk, around 150 'padyatris' (marchers) from Ladakh started a 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' from Leh on September 1, and were detained upon reaching Delhi on the night of September 30 for "violating" prohibitory orders and were taken to different police stations. They were kept in detention till they were finally taken to Rajghat on October 2. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The demands of the protesters include statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, among others.

On Sunday, Wangchuk sat on a fast at Delhi's Ladakh Bhawan along with around a dozen supporters, after failing to get permission for a sit-in at Jantar Mantar.

Gurmet Dorjay, former executive councillor of Korzok, who was among those who participated in the padyatra, said they are raising a demand that has been promised by the BJP in its manifestos more than once.

"We have a genuine demand, we are not asking for stars. They (BJP) had kept Sixth Schedule in their manifesto...they gave a cheque which bounced," Dorjay, 55, told PTI.

He alleged that the padyatris were treated like "terrorists" upon reaching Delhi.

"When people from other parts of the country come, we welcome them. But we were treated like terrorists. For 150 people, they deployed hundreds of police," he said.

He also claimed that on the evening of Tuesday, as 24-hour detention ended, police took them in buses, drove around for a couple of hours, brought them back and detained them again.

According to law, a person cannot be detained over 24 hours.

Dorjay also expressed concerns over a mega solar power project to be developed at Korzok.

"In the last five years, so much destruction has happened in eastern Ladakh. We have heard 20,000 acres of land has been identified in the Pang region of Changthang for a solar power project, which has been opposed by locals including Pashmina goat rearing nomads.

"Goats in the area produce the finest Pashmina. Nearly 300-500 families will lose their livelihood...We are losing 80 km of land," he said.

Sonam Wangdus, an octogenarian who comes from the Nubra valley and has served in the Indian Army, said even though they have blisters on their feet, they had to march to save the future of Ladakh.

"I have served in the Army for 28 years, I am still always ready for serving the nation," he said, adding that "we are doing it for the future generations so that our children and grandchildren don't suffer later".

Liaqat, a youth from Kargil, said they felt bad the way they were detained, as they had come peacefully and did not disrupt law and order.

"It felt Delhi is not for Ladakhis. I'm sad that our voices are being suppressed," said Liaqat.

He said their journey till Chandigarh was good, and locals and villagers helped them by providing food and shelter.

"We stayed in temples, gurudwaras, and monasteries on our way to Delhi. But upon reaching the national capital, hundreds of police officials were waiting to detain us," he said.

Sonam Wangchuk, a Buddhist Lama who is the climate activist's namesake, claimed that the marchers had to sleep on floor in police stations while under detention, but said neither that nor the difficulties on the way can deter them.

"We have blisters but we are full of energy. These wounds will be better in few weeks, but the heartache we have, will not go unless our demands are met," Wangchuk, who sat on fast wearing a yellow T-shirt with 'Ladakh demands sixth schedule' printed on it, told PTI.

The Lama is among those who joined the climate activist's fast on Sunday.

On Saturday, a majority of the protesters returned to Ladakh while the remaining stayed back to join Wangchuk for the fast.

The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra' was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), has been spearheading an agitation for the past four years to demand statehood for Ladakh, its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts, among others.