Waqf Amendment Bill sparks row in LS, Opposition walks out over debate time

Sparks are set to fly in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday as the House takes up the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill for discussion and passage. The Bill has faced intense resistance from Opposition parties, who claim it is unconstitutional and against the interests of the Muslim community.

Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond to the debate after an allocated eight-hour discussion before seeking approval for the Bill’s passage. The issue was hotly debated in the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where the government and Opposition clashed over the duration of the debate.

Govt-Opposition face-off over debate time

The Opposition demanded 12 hours for discussion, arguing that the Bill has far-reaching implications and must be thoroughly debated. However, the government pushed for a shorter debate to accommodate other legislative business. This led to heated exchanges between both sides, culminating in a walkout by the Opposition.

Rijiju later addressed reporters, stating that some parties wanted only four to six hours of discussion, but the Opposition’s insistence on 12 hours disrupted the proceedings.

He also questioned the Opposition’s decision to walk out despite Speaker Om Birla allotting eight hours for debate, with the possibility of an extension based on the House's sentiment.

Rijiju further accused Opposition leaders of trying to “create excuses” to avoid the discussion. On the other hand, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, hit back, saying the government was “bulldozing its agenda” and ignoring Opposition demands, including discussions on voter ID-Aadhaar linking.

What does the Waqf Bill propose?

The Waqf Amendment Bill, which seeks to amend the existing law governing Waqf properties in India, was introduced in August last year but was sent to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) following protests. The committee, chaired by BJP leader Jagdambika Pal, reviewed the Bill and recommended 14 amendments, which were later approved by the Union Cabinet in February.

Key provisions of the Bill include:

- Changes in Waqf board composition: The Bill mandates the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards, a major departure from the existing structure.

- Centralised property registration: All Waqf properties must be registered in a central database within six months of the law coming into effect. However, the Waqf Tribunal can extend this deadline under special circumstances.

- Dispute resolution by state officials: In case of disputes over Waqf property, a state government official will determine whether it belongs to Waqf or the government. The original Bill had assigned this authority to the district collector.

Why is the Bill controversial?

The Opposition and several Muslim organisations have strongly opposed the Bill, arguing that it unfairly empowers the government in Waqf property disputes. Critics fear that state officials are likely to rule in favour of the government, leading to potential loss of Waqf properties. The inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards has also sparked concerns over religious autonomy.

With the bill set for debate, the face-off between the government and Opposition is only expected to escalate, making this a crucial political battle in the ongoing Parliament session, which concludes on April 4.

