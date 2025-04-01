Delhi CM Rekha Gupta promises pothole-free roads before monsoon's arrival

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Delhi government will ensure pothole-free roads in the national capital before the monsoon arrives in the city.

Following a midnight inspection of road repair work on the Outer Ring Road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk on Sunday, Gupta directed the officials to prioritise public convenience and ensure there is no negligence in execution.

"She expressed her commitment to make Delhi's Roads pothole-free before the monsoon and has issued necessary instructions to all concerned agencies," a government statement said.

"Our government is making every possible effort to strengthen and improve Delhi's roads. Today, construction of a 4 km road stretch from Madhuban Chowk to Mukarba Chowk, to ensure high-quality execution and timely completion," it said.

The project, being executed by PWD Northern Zone, involves strengthening both sides of the Outer Ring Road alongside the elevated corridor.

The road work is being carried out using cold milling and hot recycling techniques for long-lasting durability.

Also Read

The chief minister asserted the road strengthening project being carried out at Rs 12.85 crore, includes a two-layer reinforcement process. The first layer utilises dense bitumen macadam (DBM) while the second layer comprises dense bitumen concrete (DBC).

Additionally, existing road layers are being removed through cold milling to maintain proper levelling. Thermoplastic paint, glow studs, and median markers are being installed to enhance night-time visibility, while a 50 mm thick stone matrix asphalt (SMA) layer is being laid near the elevated flyover, she said.