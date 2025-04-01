Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra took to social media on Tuesday to accuse the government of a systematic campaign aimed at silencing dissenting artists, following controversy over his comments about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Kamra outlined what he described as a ‘playbook’ used by the ruling government to stifle free expression. In a social media post titled ‘How to Kill an Artist ‘Democratically’,outlined what he described as a ‘playbook’ used by the ruling government to stifle free expression.

Kamra’s post, titled ‘How to Kill an Artist: A Step-by-Step Guide’, detailed several methods he claimed the government employs to suppress artistic freedom: 1) Outrage just enough for brands to stop commissioning their work. 2) Outrage more—until private and corporate gigs dry up. 3) Outrage louder—so big venues won't take the risk. 4) Outrage violently—until even the smallest spaces shut their doors. 5) Summon their audience for questioning—turning art into a crime scene. Now the artist is left with only two choices: Sell their soul and become a dollar puppet—or wither in silence.

He added, “This isn't just a playbook, it’s a political weapon. A silencing machine.”

The 36-year-old comedian’s post follows a wave of backlash after his stand-up performance, in which he parodied Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde. The performance led to a violent reaction from Shiv Sainiks, who vandalised the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, where Kamra had performed. Kamra is also facing multiple police cases filed by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Also Read

On Monday, Mumbai Police visited Kamra’s residence after he failed to respond to summons for questioning. Kamra, however, took to social media to mock the police’s efforts, saying, “Going to an address where I haven't lived for the last 10 years is a waste of your time and public resources.”

Amid the ongoing controversy, Kamra also issued a statement defending his right to comedic satire. “Your inability to take a joke at the expense of a powerful public figure does not change the nature of my right,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Kamra also received some legal relief. Last Friday, the Madras High Court granted him interim anticipatory bail in connection with the charges against him. Kamra had sought the bail, citing his residence in Tamil Nadu and expressing concern that he might be arrested by Mumbai police. His lawyer argued that satire falls under the protection of free speech, pointing out that Kamra did not specifically name Shinde in his act.