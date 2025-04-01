Home / India News / Delhi court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra over alleged role in 2020 riots

Delhi court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra over alleged role in 2020 riots

The court's decision came on a complaint was filed by a resident of Yamuna Vihar, seeking legal action against Mishra and others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht

Kapil Mishra
Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra talks with newsmen after he was roughed up by party legislators and dragged out of the Delhi Assembly by marshals, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Delhi court has directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) and conduct further investigation into the alleged involvement of Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.
 
The court's decision followed a complaint by Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, seeking legal action against Mishra and others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, former BJP legislator Jagdish Pradhan, and the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Dayalpur police station.
 
The court, presided over by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, found sufficient preliminary evidence suggesting that Mishra could have played a role in the violence.
 
The judge noted that Mishra was present in the area at the time of the alleged events, which included property destruction and communal violence. The court stated that further investigation was necessary to determine the full extent of his involvement.
 
2020 Northeast Delhi riots
 
The 2020 riots, which occurred between 24 and 26 February, caused widespread violence in Northeast Delhi, resulting in 53 deaths, over 500 injuries, and extensive property damage. The violence was marked by clashes between pro- and anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters.

Also Read

HC refuses to stay case against Kapil Mishra for 2020 poll code violation

Culture of 'no work' will end: Kapil Mishra slams AAP over road conditions

Delhi CM oath-taking ceremony: Meet 6 members in Rekha Gupta's Cabinet

Delhi polls: BJP pacifies 4-time MLA over Kapil Mishra's ticket allocation

Australia visa fee April 2025: 13% hike to hit Indians visiting, studying

 
In his complaint, Ilyas alleged that he had witnessed Kapil Mishra and others blocking roads and destroying street vendors' carts in Kardampuri. He also claimed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Northeast Delhi was seen standing next to Mishra, alongside other police officers, and allegedly warned protesters to vacate the area or face severe consequences.
 
Ilyas further accused Mishra, the Dayalpur SHO, and BJP leaders Bisht and Pradhan of vandalising mosques across Northeast Delhi during the riots.
 
Delhi Police FIR against Kapil Mishra
 
In response, Delhi Police opposed the registration of the FIR, arguing that Mishra had no involvement in the riots and was being falsely implicated. The police also stated that Mishra’s role had already been investigated in the broader context of the riots and that no incriminating evidence had been found against him.
 
However, the court disagreed and allowed the FIR to be filed.
 
[With inputs from agencies]
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amit Shah's J-K visit not linked to Kathua operation: CM Omar Abdullah

Government rejects Opposition's offshore mining allegations in Kerala

WhatsApp bans over 9.7 mn accounts in India during Feb for safety reasons

LIVE: Supreme Court refuses to release Ranveer Allahbadia's passport until Latent probe ends

EC holds nearly 5K meets with political representatives at various levels

Topics :Kapil MishraNorth EastBJPDelhi PoliceBS Web Reports

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story