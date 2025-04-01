Delhi court orders FIR against Kapil Mishra over alleged role in 2020 riots

A Delhi court has directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) and conduct further investigation into the alleged involvement of Law and Justice Minister Kapil Mishra in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots.

The court's decision followed a complaint by Mohammad Ilyas, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, seeking legal action against Mishra and others, including BJP MLA Mohan Singh Bisht, former BJP legislator Jagdish Pradhan, and the then Station House Officer (SHO) of Dayalpur police station.

The court, presided over by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasia, found sufficient preliminary evidence suggesting that Mishra could have played a role in the violence.

The judge noted that Mishra was present in the area at the time of the alleged events, which included property destruction and communal violence. The court stated that further investigation was necessary to determine the full extent of his involvement.

2020 Northeast Delhi riots

The 2020 riots, which occurred between 24 and 26 February, caused widespread violence in Northeast Delhi, resulting in 53 deaths, over 500 injuries, and extensive property damage. The violence was marked by clashes between pro- and anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters.

In his complaint, Ilyas alleged that he had witnessed Kapil Mishra and others blocking roads and destroying street vendors' carts in Kardampuri. He also claimed that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Northeast Delhi was seen standing next to Mishra, alongside other police officers, and allegedly warned protesters to vacate the area or face severe consequences.

Ilyas further accused Mishra, the Dayalpur SHO, and BJP leaders Bisht and Pradhan of vandalising mosques across Northeast Delhi during the riots.

Delhi Police FIR against Kapil Mishra

In response, Delhi Police opposed the registration of the FIR, arguing that Mishra had no involvement in the riots and was being falsely implicated. The police also stated that Mishra’s role had already been investigated in the broader context of the riots and that no incriminating evidence had been found against him.

However, the court disagreed and allowed the FIR to be filed.

[With inputs from agencies]