Waqf Ammendment Bill 2024 to be passed in Parliament in coming days: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which addresses the management, preservation, and misuse of Waqf properties, will be passed in Parliament in the coming days. Addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third term of the PM Modi government, Shah said, "Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 is committed to the management, preservation and misuse of Waqf properties. It would be passed in the Parliament in the coming days." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Earlier, the Lok Sabha Secretariat, in an official statement, said that a meeting of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be held on September 18, 19 and 20 at the Parliament House Annexe in the capital city of New Delhi.

During the meeting on September 18, representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs will record oral evidence before the committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

On September 19, the committee will hear the views or suggestions of some experts and stakeholders, such as Prof Faizan Mustafa, Vice Chancellor, Chanakya National Law University, Patna; Pasmanda Muslim Mahaaz and All Indian Muslim Personal Law Board, on the bill.

On September 20, the Joint Parliamentary Committee will hear the suggestions of All India Sajjadanashin Council, Ajmer, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Delhi and Bharat First, Delhi, on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Earlier this week, a group of Muslim Social Workers and Islamic Scholars during a meeting in Delhi expressed their support to the government, emphasising that doubting the government's intentions is not appropriate.

Speaking to ANI, Islamic Scholar Mufti Wajahat Qasmi said that a meeting was called to remove the confusion created by some political parties against the government, saying that the land of Muslims will be snatched away.

"The meeting was called regarding the amendment of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. We called the meeting to remove the confusion created by some political parties against the government, saying that the land of Muslims will be snatched away. The meeting was conducted peacefully. We are standing with the government and we should not doubt the intentions of the government. The government is thinking for the needy and poor Muslims. With this bill, Waqf will flourish, Muslims will flourish and so will the country," he said.