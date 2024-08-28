Watch: Elderly man faces water cannons in Kolkata protest, video goes viral

An elderly man who bravely faced water cannons while holding the tricolour during a protest against the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has gone viral on social media, sparking a fierce political debate. The protest, which centred around the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor, saw the man emerge as a symbol of defiance, drawing widespread attention and fuelling controversy between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The man gained prominence after several BJP leaders shared visuals of him standing firm against the water cannons deployed by the Kolkata Police. In a video that has since gone viral, he is heard telling the police to "wear bangles."

The incident occurred during the ' Nabanna Abhijan' protest march at College Square in Kolkata, where a large crowd had gathered. The peaceful demonstration quickly escalated as the police used lathi-charges, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse the protesters after they allegedly broke barricades and pelted stones at the police.

BJP hails symbol of defiance

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya shared the video, describing the man as the "ultimate symbol of defiance against an oppressive Mamata Banerjee regime."









Malviya's sentiments were echoed by BJP leader Locket Chatterjee, who highlighted the man's courage and declared it a turning point in the fight against the TMC government. "Saffron has always stood tall against injustice," she wrote on X, calling the incident a sign of the TMC's impending downfall.

Chatterjee further stated, "This video captures the spirit of defiance and the demand for accountability. With the Tiranga in hand amid blasting water cannons, this man is defining his steadfast determination against the oppression of Mamata Banerjee. I stand by him, and the entire country stands by him."





TMC dismisses claims, calls out BJP

In response, the TMC questioned the man's presence at the protest, labelling him a "BJP hooligan" rather than a student. TMC leader Riju Datta took to X to share images of the protesters, saying they were not students but BJP instigators. He also accused the protesters of inciting violence, including pelting stones at the police and destroying property.

"They wanted 'dead bodies'; they wanted to create anarchy like Bangladesh in Bengal," Datta wrote.







TMC leader Gautam Deb also mocked the BJP, referencing a popular web series and suggesting that the so-called "students" involved in the protest were merely causing trouble instead of attending classes.







Social media divided

The viral video has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While many hailed the elderly man for his courage, others questioned his participation in a student protest. Some users sarcastically referred to him as "Student Dadu," criticising the portrayal of the elderly man as a student.













The incident has highlighted the ongoing tensions in West Bengal, with both sides using the viral footage to further their political narratives. The protest, originally organised by student groups and state government employees, was intended to demand justice for the 31-year-old Kolkata doctor who was brutally raped and murdered at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. However, it has now become a flashpoint in the larger battle between the BJP and TMC.