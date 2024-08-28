Nabanna Abhijan clashes: BJP calls for 12-hour Bengal bandh. Updates

Following the Nabanna Abhijan protest rally in Kolkata, which escalated into violence on Tuesday, the BJP has announced a 12-hour bandh for Wednesday.

The streets of Kolkata witnessed chaos as protesters clashed with the police. Union Minister and West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumder stated that the bandh was organised in response to the "violence on the student agitation" during the protest march.

During the Nabanna Abhijan march to the state secretariat, organised by the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj student group, which called for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation, the police deployed water cannons and tear gas shells at Howrah Bridge to disperse the protesters.

What is the timing of the bandh in the state?

The 12-hour bandh is set to occur between 6 am and 6 pm on Wednesday (August 28). The West Bengal government has stated that measures will be taken to ensure the public is not impacted by the strike.

What will remain open and closed during the bandh?

Schools, colleges, government offices, and banks will remain open, though traffic disruptions caused by the bandh may affect their operations.

Essential services such as healthcare, water supply, public transportation, railways, and electricity are expected to continue as usual.

The BJP has urged business organisations to keep markets closed, but the West Bengal government has stated that normal activities will proceed and no official closures will occur due to the opposition-led strike.

Nabanna Abhijan clashes: Top updates

1. Clashes broke out between the police and protesters on Tuesday in various areas of Kolkata and the neighbouring Howrah. The protesters attempted to breach barricades in their effort to march toward the West Bengal secretariat, Nabanna.

2. Over 200 people were arrested in relation to the Nabanna Abhijan rally.

3. There were reports of clashes on MG Road, Hastings Road, and in areas near Princep Ghat, as well as in Santragachi and Howrah Maidan. The incidents resulted in injuries to some protesters and 29 police officers.

4. As many as 126 members and supporters of the Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj were taken into custody, including 33 women.

(With agency inputs)