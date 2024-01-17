Watch: Truck carrying fireworks to Ayodhya catches fire in UP's Unnao

Ahead of the much-awaited Ayodhya Ram mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a truck carrying fireworks from Tamil Nadu to the holy city caught on fire in Uttar Pradesh, reported NDTV.

The incident occurred in Khargi Kheda village in Purva Kotwali, Unnao district on Tuesday night, said the report.

A video of the incident, purportedly filmed by locals, has also gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the truck can be seen engulfed in flames as several rounds of fireworks shoot out of it.

#WATCH Live pictures of the explosion: On January 22, a sudden fire broke out in a truck full of firecrackers going from Tamil Nadu to Ayodhya for the consecration of Ram temple in #Ayodhya.. Explosion started. #RamMandirPranPratishta #explosion #firecrackers #unnao #TamilNadu — chandan jha (@chandan_jha_11) January 17, 2024

According to media reports, the truck loaded with fireworks was on its way to Ayodhya for the Ram mandir consecration ceremony. However, official confirmation is still awaited.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.



Fireworks to mark Pran Pratishtha ceremony



A grand show of fireworks and lighting of earthen diyas at Ayodhya's Saryu ghat will mark the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also requested a 'Deepotsav' at every house, ghat and temple in Ayodhya on the same day.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir is scheduled to take place on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. More than 7,000 people, including politicians, industrialists, saints, and celebrities from across the country, as well as nearly 100 representatives from different nations, are expected to attend the grand opening.

The seven-day rituals preceding the ceremony commenced in Ayodhya on Tuesday. The sculpture of Ram Lalla, crafted by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj, has been selected for installation.

ALSO READ: Rituals for Ram mandir's Pran Pratistha ceremony begin today. Details here



Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel