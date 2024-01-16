Rituals for Ram mandir's Pran Pratistha ceremony begin today. Details here

Ram mandir inauguration: Ayodhya, the Uttar Pradesh town situated on the banks of Saryu, is poised to witness the seven-day rituals of the ‘ Pran Pratishtha ’ or consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, which begins on Tuesday. The rituals will culminate on January 22 with a grand ceremony presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by thousands of VVIPs.

The construction of the Ram temple began after the Supreme Court had settled the decades-long dispute on the site in November 2019, paving the way for its construction.

Thirty-three years ago, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Lal Krishna Advani set off on a rath yatra from Somnath in Gujarat to build a temple dedicated to Lord Ram, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Among those who accompanied the then-BJP president was Narendra Modi, who is now the Prime Minister.

“When Narendra Modi consecrates the [Lord Ram's idol at the] temple, he will represent every citizen of our India. I pray that this temple inspires all Indians to adopt the qualities of Shri Ram,” Advani stated in an article titled 'Ram Mandir Nirman, Ek Divya Swapna Ki Purti', which will be published in a special edition of Rashtra Dharma, a 76-year-old Hindi literature magazine.

PM Modi, then the Gujarat BJP's general secretary, was instrumental in organising the yatra in 1990. Thirty years later, in 2020, he attended the ‘ bhoomi pujan ’ of the Ram temple. Ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony, PM Modi announced last Friday that he is undertaking an 11-day anushthan (special rituals).

Ram temple special rituals: What to expect?



Over the next week, elaborate rituals according to Hindu traditions will be undertaken in the build up to the main ceremony.

January 16

On January 16, the rituals for the consecration ceremony will begin. The host appointed by the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra will conduct the atonement ceremony. The 'Dashvidh' bath, Vishnu worship and offering of cows will be held on the banks of Saryu river.

January 17

A procession carrying the idol of Ram Lalla will reach Ayodhya. Devotees carrying Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will make their way to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

January 18





The formal rituals will begin with the Ganesh Ambika puja, Varun puja, Matrika puja, Brahmin Varan and Vastu Puja.

January 19

The holy fire will be lit, followed by the establishment of 'Navagraha' and a 'havan' (holy ritual surrounding the fire).

January 20

The sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple will be washed with Saryu water on January 20, after which the Vaastu Shanti and 'Annadhivas' rituals will take place.

January 21

The Ram Lalla idol will then be bathed in 125 urns and will finally be laid to rest.

January 22

Over 100 chartered jets will land in Ayodhya with the invitees for the event. Devotees from 150 countries are expected to attend the ceremony on the final day. From 12:30 pm to 1 pm, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place and the deity of Ram Lalla will be consecrated.