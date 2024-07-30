Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

WATCH: Vande Bharat passenger slaps server after being served non-veg food

WATCH: Vande Bharat passenger slaps server after being served non-veg food

Vande Bharat viral video: Several passengers came to the defence of the server while condemning the elderly man for 'attacking a poor worker'

Vande Bharat train
Police arrived in the coach when the confrontation escalated but it is not known whether any action was taken regarding the assault on the railway worker. (Representational)
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 6:15 PM IST
Vande Bharat is in the news for the wrong reasons again. This time, an altercation video, purportedly shot inside a moving Vande Bharat Express train, has emerged on social media platforms. The altercation took place as a passenger allegedly slapped a server after being accidentally served non-vegetarian food on the Vande Bharat Express.

A fellow passenger, Kunal Verma, in a post on X, said that the elderly passenger on the Vande Bharat train consumed the food parcel without taking note of the label. The event occurred on 26 July aboard a Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Howrah to Ranchi.

However, several passengers came to the defence of the server while condemning the elderly man for "attacking a poor worker". Later, the police also arrived at the scene, but it is not known whether any action was taken regarding the assault on the railway worker. 

In a separate video of the incident, the elderly passenger is seen arguing with a co-passenger, who tells him, “You should be ashamed of yourself,” criticising him as “oversmart.” In the video, the waiter can be seen apologising for his mistake.

@sajivrulz: The old man did wrong by slapping the waiter. The guy in the red t-shirt also did wrong by hitting the old man on the head and shoulder.
@StocksResearch: The whole point of vegetarianism is non-violence and if you are hitting people you are actually in violation of the non-violence.

Not the first such incident

This incident comes on the heels of another altercation in January, where a viral video captured two passengers arguing over luggage space on a Vande Bharat Express. The confrontation escalated to shouting until a railway officer intervened to calm the situation. 

In addition, several incidents of stone pelting at the train have been recorded since the launch of the Vande Bharat Express.
Viral videoVande bharatVande Bharat ExpressVande Bharat trainSocial MediaRanchiIndian RailwaysRailways

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 6:15 PM IST

