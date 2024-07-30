WATCH: Vande Bharat passenger slaps server after being served non-veg food

Vande Bharat is in the news for the wrong reasons again. This time, an altercation video, purportedly shot inside a moving Vande Bharat Express train, has emerged on social media platforms. The altercation took place as a passenger allegedly slapped a server after being accidentally served non-vegetarian food on the Vande Bharat Express.
A fellow passenger, Kunal Verma, in a post on X, said that the elderly passenger on the Vande Bharat train consumed the food parcel without taking note of the label. The event occurred on 26 July aboard a Vande Bharat Express train travelling from Howrah to Ranchi.
However, several passengers came to the defence of the server while condemning the elderly man for "attacking a poor worker". Later, the police also arrived at the scene, but it is not known whether any action was taken regarding the assault on the railway worker.
In a separate video of the incident, the elderly passenger is seen arguing with a co-passenger, who tells him, “You should be ashamed of yourself,” criticising him as “oversmart.” In the video, the waiter can be seen apologising for his mistake.
@a_lalljee: You cannot take the law into your own hands. Just because he is poor and cannot put up a fight.
@sajivrulz: The old man did wrong by slapping the waiter. The guy in the red t-shirt also did wrong by hitting the old man on the head and shoulder.
@StocksResearch: The whole point of vegetarianism is non-violence and if you are hitting people you are actually in violation of the non-violence.
Not the first such incident
This incident comes on the heels of another altercation in January, where a viral video captured two passengers arguing over luggage space on a Vande Bharat Express. The confrontation escalated to shouting until a railway officer intervened to calm the situation.
In addition, several incidents of stone pelting at the train have been recorded since the launch of the Vande Bharat Express.