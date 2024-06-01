Water level of Brahmaputra rises after incessant rainfall in parts of Assam

The water level of the Brahmaputra River has been rising following incessant rainfall in many parts of Assam and other neighbouring states in the past couple of days.

The water levels of the Kopili River, Barak River, Katakhal River, and Kushiyara River are above the danger mark.

The flood situation in Assam is still grim as over 3.50 lakh people in 11 districts have been affected.

A local resident Bikash Kumar Shah said, "The river water has increased due to constant rainfall. I had to close my ferry. I opened it today."

Another local resident Bittu Kumar expressed, "There is nothing to worry about as such. But all the shops were closed due to flood-like conditions."

Meanwhile, in response to the ongoing flood situation in Barak Valley in Assam, an additional team from the first Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed to the region.

The team was airlifted from Guwahati's Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport to Silchar Airport in the Cachar district of Assam.

This deployment is in addition to the NDRF team already stationed in the region.

The proactive measures are intended to provide immediate assistance and support to manage and mitigate the effects of the flooding in Barak Valley.

The first battalion of NDRF is undertaking regular flood rescue operations in the state. It has been assisting the district and state administration in the flood-affected areas.

The floods in Assam in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal have so far claimed eight lives of six people including two children died in the last 24 hours.

The NDRF, SDRF, Police, Fire and Emergency Services (F & ES) and local administration are engaged in rescue operations in many flood-hit areas and on Friday the teams rescued 615 people.