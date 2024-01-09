Home / India News / Water supply to be hit in parts of West Delhi on Thursday, says DJB

Water supply to be hit in parts of West Delhi on Thursday, says DJB

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirements, it said, adding that water tanker will be available on request

Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 10:05 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Water supply in several areas in western part of the national capital will not be available for around 12 hours on Thursday so that the leakage in a pipeline can be fixed, the Delhi Jal Board said Tuesday.

Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance according to their requirements, it said, adding that water tanker will be available on request.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The affected areas include, Nangloi, Mundka, Hiran Kudna, Kamruddin Nagar, Nihal Vihar, Ranholla Village, Bakkarwala, Rajdhani Park, Friends Enclave, Dichaon Kalan, Jhroda Village, Mitraon Village, Chhawla Village, Jaffarpur Kalan and Dhansa.

"Water supply to the areas and colonies will not be available from 10 am to 10 pm on Thursday for attending the leakage at 1,500 mm line opposite Neelkanth Vatika near Karala chowk by M/s NWS Pvt. Ltd. under Nangloi WTP," the DJB said.

Also Read

Rolls-Royce, oil-tanker crash: Kuber group director asked to join probe

Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker

Over 1 mn barrels of oil removed from tanker moored off Yemen, says UN

Tanker believed to hold sanctioned Iran oil begins offloading near Texas

Rs 16,484 cr from central fund under Jal Jeevan Mission lying unused: Govt

Gadkari raises concerns over 'poor quality DPRs' for highway construction

PM Modi, UAE prez meet ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Summit, sign MOUs

Ram Temple: Sangh Parivar's rallying cry blesses religious commodity

2036 Olympics bid: Gujarat forms firm to build infra, allocates Rs 6,000 cr

PM Modi congratulates winners of National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :water supplyDelhi Water SupplyDelhi Jal Board

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story