2036 Olympics bid: Gujarat forms firm to build infra, allocates Rs 6,000 cr

The Gujarat government has formed a separate company and earmarked Rs 6,000 crore to build six sports complexes to host the 2036 Summer Olympic Games in case India wins the bid for the quadrennial multi-discipline sporting extravaganza, an official said on Tuesday.

The dedicated entity, 'Gujarat Olympic Planning and Infrastructure Corporation Ltd', was formed nearly three months and one board meeting has already taken place, said a senior official of the state government firm seeking anonymity.



The company has put up its pavilion at the Vibrant Gujarat Trade Show 2024, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Gandhinagar. The firm will primarily look after development of an area measuring nearly 350 acres around the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad's Motera area.



Notably, the under-construction sports enclave houses the Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's biggest cricket arena in terms of spectator capacity. "To realise Prime Minister Modi's dream of hosting the Olympics in the country, we have drawn a master plan to develop the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Motera and surrounding areas spread across 350 acres.



As per the plan submitted by a design firm selected earlier through an open bid, six sports complexes will be constructed in an area of 350 acres," the official informed. The company recently issued tenders to select firms which can design these sports complexes, he said, adding the overall cost of the project will be Rs 6000 crore. "Firms selected through bidding will be responsible for preparing the layout of the entire area.



They will also prepare a detailed structural as well as architectural design of these sports complexes. The company expects the construction of these sports complexes to be completed by 2030 so that India can pitch for the 2036 Olympics," he said. While the principal secretary, Gujarat urban development and urban housing department, serves as the chairperson of the company, other board of directors include the municipal commissioner of Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority CEO and director general of the Sports Authority of Gujarat, among others, said the official.



Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had chaired two meetings in December last year with top Gujarat government officials to review the state's preparedness to host the 2036 Olympic Games.



The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat had earlier announced it was aiming to bag hosting rights for the 2036 Games and authorities will engage with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) about organising the quadrennial sporting event in the western state.



During a recent visit to Gujarat, Shah had expressed hope that the 2036 Olympics will be held in the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave. In October, Prime Minister Modi had said at an event in Mumbai that India would submit a bid to host the quadrennial Games.

