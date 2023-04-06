Home / India News / WB panchayat polls: SC dismisses Adhikari's plea against Calcutta HC order

"Interdicting an election is a serious matter and we cannot do that. We will not interfere. Sorry, Dismissed," the bench said

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 2:46 PM IST
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court declining to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat poll process.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice J B Pardiwala asked how can it stop elections midway when it is already scheduled.

"Interdicting an election is a serious matter and we cannot do that. We will not interfere. Sorry, Dismissed," the bench said.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia appeared for BJP MLA Adhikari who is the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly.

The Calcutta High Court on March 28 had refused to interfere with the West Bengal panchayat election process at this stage while holding that there is the substance in petitioner Adhikari's contention over the seat reservation criteria used for the polls.

The high court had held that any interference at this stage in connection with the PIL filed by Adhikari may lead to the postponement of the panchayat elections in the state. The court left it to the State Election Commission to take a call on the points raised by the BJP MLA over such reservation of seats.

Topics :Suvendu AdhikariWest BengalSupreme Court

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

