WB's marquee biz summit begins today, leaders from 28 nations to take part

The participating countries include the US, UK, Japan, Poland, France, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Fiji, they said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
File image (Photo- Subrata Majumder)

Nov 21 2023 | 9:47 AM IST
Business leaders from 28 countries, a host of prominent figures of corporate India as well as political dignitaries are expected to take part in the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which will begin on Tuesday, officials said.

The participating countries include the US, UK, Japan, Poland, France, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Fiji, they said.

Corporate bigwigs such as Reliance Industries, ITC, Ambuja Neotia and the Hiranandani Group are also likely to attend the state's marquee business summit.

The focus sectors at the two-day BGBS 2023 are MSME, textiles, engineering, energy, transport and urban infrastructure, real estate, agriculture, tourism and international trade and logistics, officials said.

Over 250 international delegates, including senior representatives from the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, are expected to participate in the event, they said.

"Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani is expected to attend this year's BGBS. Other industrialists such as Sanjeev Goenka, Sanjeev Puri, Purnendu Chattopadhyay, Harshvardhan Neotia and Sajjan Jindal will also be present," an official said.

"Numerous B2B and B2G meetings will be organised on the sidelines of the summit, highlighting trade and investment opportunities between the global community and West Bengal," he said.

The United Kingdom is set to bring the "largest-ever" delegation to the BGBS, the British Deputy High Commission said.

A 55-member delegation from a wide range of businesses and institutions will represent the UK at the event, it said.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 9:47 AM IST

