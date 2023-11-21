Home / India News / LIVE: Appealing to people to repeat our govt in state, says Rajasthan CM
LiveNew Update

LIVE: Appealing to people to repeat our govt in state, says Rajasthan CM

Catch all the latest LIVE updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 11:22 AM IST
11:19 AM

11:16 AM

10:07 AM

9:49 AM

8:45 AM

8:44 AM

11:22 AM

4 persons killed, 11 injured in bus accident on highway in Gujarat

Four persons were killed and 11 others injured when their private luxury bus rammed into a stationary bus on a highway near Godhra town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased included two children, he said.

11:19 AM

Jaipur, Rajasthan: On the release of the Congress manifesto in Rajasthan,  Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...We fulfill the promises we make... If any party does 90 per cent of what is said in the manifesto, then this is a big achievement for Rajasthan and the Congress party..."
 

11:16 AM

11:05 AM

Fire breaks out at plastic factory and godown in Ghusuri, Naskar Para area of Howrah

 A massive fire broke out at a plastic factory and godown in Ghusuri, Naskar Para area of Howrah earlier today. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited.

11:03 AM

"Men are coming home for sure" say international tunnel expert Arnold Dix on tunnel collapse

International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association president Arnold Dix, who has been roped in as part of the ongoing rescue efforts at the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse site, on Tuesday said he was absolutely sure that the 41 trapped workers will come home soon.

Speaking to ANI, from the site of the tunnel Professor Dix said the rescuers have several options to bring home the workers.

11:02 AM

BSF troops intercepts drone, recover plastic container of contraband item in Amritsar

The BSF troops have successfully intercepted a drone and recovered one small plastic container of a contraband item weighing 565 grams, from the farming field near village Mode in Amritsar on Tuesday.

"On the intervening night of November 20 and 21, on specific information regarding drone, BSF troops intercepted a suspected drone as well as heard some dropping sound near village Mode in Amritsar district. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted," the BSF said in a press release.

10:49 AM

Diaspora panel in US seeks to include extremist Pannun and SFJ on no-fly list

A diaspora panel in the US has sought to include designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and his banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) on the no-fly list for issuing video messages threatening people flying Air India.

Participants of a panel discussion "Indians in Canada under Threat of Terror and Hate Crimes', organised by the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS), a group of Indian-Americans and Indo-Canadians, asserted that it's time for the governments to take strong action against the separatist Sikh leader from the SFJ.

10:37 AM

Rajasthan Assembly polls: BJP President Nadda to address public meetings in Dhod, Fatehpur

Rajasthan Elections | BJP national President JP Nadda to address public meetings in Dhod & Fatehpur in Sikar today. He will also hold a road show in Shri Dungarpur in Bikaner later today. 
 

10:22 AM

Rajasthan Assembly elections: CM Gehlot urges people to bring back his govt again in the state

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says, "...I am appealing to everyone to repeat our government... The schemes and laws made during my tenure and the guarantees given have made a big impact... These guarantees will be implemented when the government is formed..."

10:07 AM

Re-polling at a polling booth in Kishupura village in Madhya Pradesh's Ater constituency in Bhind district began on Tuesday morning following the orders of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

ECI) ordered re-polling at booth number three under polling centre number 71 in Kishupura village in the district on Sunday. The re-polling is being done after Madhya Pradesh Cooperative and Public Service Management Minister Arvind Singh Bhadoria filed a complaint and requested a repoll at more than half a dozen polling stations

10:05 AM

Pakistan: Electricity prices likely to be hiked by PKR 3.53 per unit

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) received the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) request to hike the electricity price by Pakistani currency PKR 3.53 per unit, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Pakistan-based media outlet reported that the NEPRA will hear the plea on November 29 and the recent increase in electricity tariff has been sought for the month of October under monthly fuel adjustment.

9:49 AM

As the rescue operation in the ongoing Silkyara tunnel collapse entered Day 10, the first visuals of the trapped workers emerged on Tuesday morning. Rescue teams are involved in a relentless effort to establish contact with them. The endoscopic flexi camera has reached the trapped workers.

The trapped workers were smiling in the video and stable state of mind. The workers were provided with a walkie-talkie through a 6-inch pipeline so that they could communicate with the rescue team. The name of a trapped victim has been identified as Saba.

9:38 AM

Bengal's marquee business summit from Tuesday

Business leaders from 28 countries, a host of prominent figures of corporate India as well as political dignitaries are expected to take part in the seventh edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) which will begin on Tuesday, officials said.

The participating countries include the US, UK, Japan, Poland, France, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh and Fiji, they said.

9:17 AM

"Can we forget Brij Bhushan Singh?": Congress leader questions PM Modi's remark on crimes against women

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Rajasthan government of "insulting women" of the state, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh took a swipe at the PM, asking about the actions taken against BJP leader Brij Bhushan Saran Singh, who is accused of sexual assault.

Speaking to ANI, Gourav Vallabh said that the number of crimes that the PM mentioned in his public rally in Rajasthan's Pali on Monday was because the state police are directed to register each case, unlike in the other states.

9:08 AM

Tamil Nadu: 15 fishermen reach Chennai airport after being released from Sri Lanka

Fifteen fishermen who were released from Sri Lankan prisons reached Chennai airport on Tuesday.

Earlier, as many as 22 fishermen from Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy for having strayed into international waters were released and arrived in Pambam through boats.

9:01 AM

Indian-origin prison warden convicted for seeking bribe from Singapore prison inmate

An Indian-origin senior prison warden was convicted on Monday for soliciting bribes of SGD133,000 in exchange for transferring an inmate out of his prison cluster.

Kobi Krishna Ayavoo, 56, was also found guilty of instigating his colleagues to access the prison system to view the inmate's information, Channel News Asia reported.

8:46 AM

Andhra CM orders probe into Visakhapatnam fishing harbour fire incident

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mogan Reddy on Monday ordered the officials to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour.

"Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to conduct a deep investigation into the incident," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.

8:45 AM

Rescuers on Tuesday released the first video of the workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel here for 10 days.

The visuals were captured using an endoscopic camera sent in through the alternative 6-inch food pipeline. In the video, the workers, wearing yellow and white helmets, are seen receiving food items sent to them through the pipeline and talking to each other.

8:44 AM

The National Capital continued to experience 'very poor' air quality on Tuesday morning, with an air quality index (AQI) of 323, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR-India).

AQI in IIT Delhi was recorded at 321, the Airport (Terminal 3) area at 336 and Pusa at 337, as per the SAFAR. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 7:41 am, AQI in Anand Vihar was recorded at 374, in Jahangirpuri at 399, in Lodhi Road at 315, and in New Moti Bagh at 370.

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 8:42 AM IST

