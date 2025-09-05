WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools

West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) on Friday published a notification to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state-run secondary and higher secondary schools across the state.

An official said the notice, now available on the official WBSSC website, accounts for the 17 per cent OBC quota as per the state government's reservation policy, in addition to posts for general category candidates.

Of the 35,726 teaching posts - 12,514 are for classes 11-12 and 23,212 for classes 9-10, he said.

The notice follows the Supreme Court's recent stay on a Calcutta High Court order, which had challenged the implementation of the state's OBC policy in school teacher appointments.