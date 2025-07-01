We're 'very close' with India: US Treasury Secretary on trade deal

The United States (US) is “very close with India” on finalising a trade deal, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday. The 90-day pause on the Trump administration’s plan to impose country-specific reciprocal tariffs ends on July 9. His comments came hours after White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the two nations would “very soon” conclude the agreement, and that US President Donald Trump would make an announcement regarding the finalisation of the pact.

"Yes, he said that week and it remains true. I actually spoke to our secretary of commerce about it. He was in the Oval Office with the President. They are finalising these agreements, and you'll hear from the President and his trade team very soon when it comes to India," Leavitt said.