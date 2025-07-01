Home / India News / Khelo Bharat Niti may let Indian-origin athletes compete abroad

Khelo Bharat Niti may let Indian-origin athletes compete abroad

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been particularly keen on allowing OCIs, even though there are no major names who can be considered for India even if the ban is revoked

Khelo India Winter Games
Currently, only Indian passport holders are allowed to compete for the nation. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Players of Indian origin living abroad will be encouraged to play for the country, according to the newly-unveiled National Sports Policy, also referred to as the Khelo Bharat Niti, signalling a departure from the government's earlier stance that only Indian passport holders can represent the country.

The ban on Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) card holders from representing the country in 2008 has affected India's growth in sports such as football and tennis.

However, the 20-page Khelo Bharat Niti document stated that India will seek Peace & International Cooperation Activities through Sports so that "Sports can serve as a powerful tool for international diplomacy and cooperation."  "Wherever feasible, promising and prominent Indian-origin athletes living abroad may be encouraged to come back and play for India at the international level," it states.

"Together, these efforts can transform sport into a dynamic tool of cultural diplomacy and nation-building, strengthening the global Indian identity."  Currently, only Indian passport holders are allowed to compete for the nation.

However, the ministry has been mulling revocation of that ban to ensure that India's sporting ecosystem can be strengthened.

According to the new policy, India will promote international sports exchange programmes "to allow knowledge sharing, capacity building and collaborative development efforts".

"Sports can serve as a powerful bridge between the Indian diaspora and India, fostering enduring emotional, cultural and social connections. To strengthen this bond, dedicated sporting events and leagues can be organized specifically for and among the Indian diaspora."  The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has been particularly keen on allowing OCIs, even though there are no major names who can be considered for India even if the ban is revoked.

In tennis, Prakash Amritraj son of the legendary Vijay Amritraj was one of several prominent US passport holders affected by the ban on OCI card holders. He had represented India in 10 Davis Cup ties between 2003 and 2008, before the restrictions came into force and barred players like him from continuing.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bihar govt launches paid internship scheme to support youth employment

8 killed in Sivakasi cracker unit blast, Tamil Nadu CM announces aid

Cabinet nod to 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram road project in Tamil Nadu

Ministries using takedown orders to circumvent 69A: X to Karnataka HC

BJP gets 5 new state chiefs, stage set for national president election

Topics :Khelo India GamesKhelo India School gamesUnion CabinetAll India Football FederationInternational Olympic CommitteeOlympic Games

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story