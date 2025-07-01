Home / India News / 8 killed in Sivakasi cracker unit blast, Tamil Nadu CM announces aid

8 killed in Sivakasi cracker unit blast, Tamil Nadu CM announces aid

The devastating fire gutted the unit and left many injured, police said. Smoke that billowed from the factory as the firecrackers burst, could be seen from a distance

M K Stalin
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the accident, announced solatium to the kin of the deceased. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu)
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 11:22 PM IST
The toll in a blast at a firecracker manufacturing factory in Sivakasi in the district on Tuesday rose to eight with three more workers succumbing.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, who condoled the accident, announced solatium to the kin of the deceased.

The devastating fire gutted the unit and left many injured, police said. Smoke that billowed from the factory as the firecrackers burst, could be seen from a distance.

Police and fire and rescue services personnel who reached the spot rushed the injured to the hospital.

The fire was later brought under control, a fire and rescue services official said. Revenue officials who arrived at the private firecracker manufacturing unit in Chinnakamanpatti near Sivakasi and police are inquiring into the incident.

The deceased have been identified as R Mahalingam, C Chellapandian, K Lakshmi, R Ramamurthy, R Punyamurthy, K Ramajayam, M Nagapandi, and G Vairamani.

Five persons are undergoing treatment at the Government Hospitals in Sivakasi and Madurai.

Expressing 'shock' and grief over the tragic incident that happened at 8.30 am, the chief minister said he has ordered the officials to provide a solatium of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

The CM announced a relief of Rs one lakh each to those who were seriously injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital, besides Rs 50,000 to those who sustained simple injuries and were admitted to the hospital, an official release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

