We should trust our education planners, says minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the National Education Policy 2020 is one of the best things that has happened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, asserting that the people should trust education planners.

He said whatever is happening in the education sector under Modi is in the best interests of the country.

"We recently concluded a discussion on the National Education Policy 2020. It is one of the best things that has happened in recent times under Prime Minister Modi," Singh said.

"We should rather trust the educationists and education planners of the country", he told reporters, responding to a question about the revision of school textbooks by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had on last Thursday said the revision of school textbooks will be done in the interests of the students.

"Whatever is happening under Prime Minister Modi is happening in the best interest of educationists as well as the people (of the country)," Singh said.