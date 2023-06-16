Home / India News / We should trust our education planners, says minister Jitendra Singh

We should trust our education planners, says minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said National Education Policy 2020 is one of the best things that has happened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule

Press Trust of India Jammu
We should trust our education planners, says minister Jitendra Singh

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the National Education Policy 2020 is one of the best things that has happened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule, asserting that the people should trust education planners.

He said whatever is happening in the education sector under Modi is in the best interests of the country.

"We recently concluded a discussion on the National Education Policy 2020. It is one of the best things that has happened in recent times under Prime Minister Modi," Singh said.

"We should rather trust the educationists and education planners of the country", he told reporters, responding to a question about the revision of school textbooks by the Karnataka government.

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa had on last Thursday said the revision of school textbooks will be done in the interests of the students.

"Whatever is happening under Prime Minister Modi is happening in the best interest of educationists as well as the people (of the country)," Singh said.

Also Read

Irdai's recent reforms will help expand the market

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

US Prez Biden calls for urgent police reforms in State of the Union address

How Apple, Foxconn's efforts led to landmark reforms in India's labour laws

Modi govt at 9: As 2nd innings nears close, some unfinished business

Classic example of indigestion: Nadda slams Cong on Nehru Library renaming

4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Assam, Meghalaya: Officials

K'taka's decision to remove chapter on Savarkar will have opposite effect

RBI approves re-appointment of Vasudevan P N as MD, CEO of Equitas SFB

Central Railway to set up 13 breastfeeding pods at stations in Mumbai

Topics :BJPEducation ministryeducation reforms

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story