4.8-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of Assam, Meghalaya: Officials

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, on Friday, officials said.

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Jun 16 2023 | 11:52 AM IST
Epicentred in Gopalganj area of neighbouring Bangladesh, the quake was recorded at 10.16 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors were felt in most parts of Assam and several places in Meghalaya, the officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region.

Jun 16 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

