We will file chargesheet, says Assam CM on Zubeen Garg's death case

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that the state government will file a chargesheet in Assamese Superstar Zubeen Garg's death case.
Assam CM also expressed complete confidence in the SIT probe into the death of Zubeen Garg.
"We will file a chargesheet, and the court will deliver justice... The BJP is openly saying, 'We trust the court'...The Assam government and I are confident that the SIT will do a good job. The SIT did everything the public wanted--went to Singapore, visited the spot, and conducted a second post-mortem. We followed all the suggestions that came," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
"Now, those who made suggestions are protesting. If they have anything, they should tell the Justice Soumitra Saikia Commission. The BJP's stand is clear: we trust the court's justice, and the SIT should file a strong chargesheet. Those who are saying 'we want justice'...the Chief Minister is also saying we want justice. I, too, am a fan of Zubeen," he added.
Earlier, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that a section of people were trying to take political mileage from Zubeen Garg's death, with an attempt to destabilise the state, but the state government would not allow it to happen.
Assam State BJP has launched a campaign with this slogan from today, "I am a Zubeen fan and we are also Zubeen fans".
Addressing the media here today, CM Sarma said, "Zubeen Garg's death is unfortunate and it is piteous and the most painful incident of Assam, a section of people has tried to transform this into a political weapon. Many of this section of people didn't listen a single song of Zubeen Garg when Zubeen Garg was alive. After his death, these people are trying to do politics by taking the entire ideology of Zubeen to another context. I think that there was no politics after the death of Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and there will be no politics after the death of Zubeen Garg, because all -BJP, AGP, Congress loved him. Many fake fans of Zubeen Garg have come out."
Assam opposition leader Debabrata Saikia attacked CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the state government is not running a transparent probe into the death of Assamese Superstar Zubeen Garg.
"The recent stance taken by the Chief Minister regarding the mysterious disappearance of our beloved artist, Zubeen Garg, has raised serious doubts. From his statements, it appears that the ongoing investigation may not be entirely transparent. The Chief Minister seems to have created confusion among the public regarding the authenticity of the probe into Zubeen Garg's death," Saikia said.
"We suspect that someone from the SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been supplying him with inside information. Initially, the Chief Minister had termed it a case of "murder". But later, he remarked that the facts, once made public, would take time for the people of Assam to digest. What exactly has the Chief Minister learnt from the SIT that he is disclosing such things to the public through the media? A few days ago, the Chief Minister had also said there were concerns about Zubeen Garg's safety. If he was already aware of such a matter, it must be investigated whether adequate security arrangements were made for the artist before he travelled to Singapore," he added.
Meanwhile, in connection to the investigations concerning Zubeen Garg's death, the SIT/CID team has arrested seven persons including the main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, his cousin Sandipan Garg (suspended APS officer), bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya. The CJM court in Guwahati has sent all seven accused to the judicial custody.
Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.
